Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Productivity growth needed for overall recovery of emerging economies: RBI deputy governor

The policy response has to be powered by technological capital deepening, accompanied by long-term investment in research and development to nurture a competitive innovation ecosystem, skill development, and building up the physical infrastructure, he said.

Press Trust of India165 Stories
Productivity growth needed for overall recovery of emerging economies: RBI deputy governor

Monday June 12, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Reserve Bank of India﻿Deputy Governor MD Patra has pitched for a multi-pronged policy response to reignite and sustain productivity and growth at a time when multiple factors which can influence the economy are at work.

The policy response has to be powered by technological capital deepening, accompanied by long-term investment in research and development to nurture a competitive innovation ecosystem, skill development through sustained educational attainments and training, and building up the physical infrastructure, he said.

Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) need to leverage the potential of the services sector to drive productivity growth, he said in his inaugural address at the Sixth Asia KLEMS Conference on Sunday at Lonavala.

Investing in ICT infrastructure, securing reduction in trade costs like those associated with shipping, logistics and regulation, and supportive business-enabling reforms could help to engage the private sector in partnering in this endeavour, he said.

In addition, he said, raising labour force participation rates, especially among women and older workers, could also boost productivity, but this will require investments in workability, retraining, and acquisition of new skills in line with changing technology.

Also Read
Explainer: What is RBI’s FLDG model?

Citing OECD, he said, digitalisation as a key avenue for future productivity growth by harnessing the power to rapidly diffuse and replicate ideas, informational goods and business processes at near-zero marginal cost.

Easing and expanding access to finance for small and medium enterprises can generate productivity bursts, especially in EMDEs, he said.

Central banks are stakeholders in this effort in view of their mandates of macroeconomic and financial stability, he said.

A deeper understanding of productivity trends is needed by them in order to judge the position of the economy on the business cycle so as to fashion appropriate policy responses that ensure sustained non-inflationary economic growth, he said.

In turn, he said, this will promote financial market confidence and the overall flow of finance in the economy.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5