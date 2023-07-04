Google launches seventh class for its startups accelerator programme

﻿Google﻿ for Startups Accelerator has announced its seventh class of 20 seed to Series A startups out of more than 1,050 applications looking to harness the power of generative AI.

Google for Startups Accelerator India is a three-month, no-equity accelerator programme bringing Google's programmes, people, products, and technology to Indian tech companies using AI/ML or data.

It will mentor and support the selected startups in the areas of AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, web, product strategy, and growth.

The accelerator offers deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and founder leadership development, besides mentorship and technical project support.

The programme will conclude with a demo day to connect founders, raise the visibility of the startups, and facilitate connections with other ecosystem builders across India.

Google for Startups Accelerator

Here's a quick look at the 20 startups that made the cut:

﻿Actofit﻿: A tech platform with its line of wearables and metabolic-optimised coaching to relieve chronic disorders ranging from obesity to diabetics using science-backed bio hacks and lifestyle habit formations.

﻿AlgoBio﻿: Driving better health, wellness, and innovation by making accurate molecular information accessible through their cloud-hosted software solution.

﻿Atsuya﻿: A vertically-integrated deeptech company that powers operational excellence in businesses with a focus on sustainability.

﻿AyuRythm﻿: A hyper-personalised digital companion for holistic wellness, with a unique blend of modern technologies and ancient science of health assessment and care.

﻿Blend﻿: Copilot for commerce teams, create stunning product visuals and manage listings for commerce.

﻿Cloudphysician Healthcare﻿: A healthcare company on a mission to be the partner of every healthcare provider that aims to deliver accessible and specialised care through its clinically led solutions and technology.

﻿DentalDost﻿: Makes early diagnosis possible for every smartphone user, solving the problem of first-mile healthcare accessibility to make oral care accessible, reliable, and affordable.

﻿Expertia﻿AI: An AI-powered full-stack hiring platform helping from talent discovery to decision and eliminating 90% of the time taken, cost and bias in hiring processes.

﻿Filo﻿: The instant live tutoring app that connects a student with the right tutor over a live one-to-one video session in just 60 seconds.

﻿KarmaLifeAI﻿: A fintech platform that empowers gig and blue-collar workers with earnings-linked finance provided on a subscription model.

﻿Knorish﻿: Building the world’s most convenient no-code, AI-powered platform for the creator economy, facilitating knowledge commerce via sales funnels for online courses, webinars and memberships on custom websites and apps.

﻿LimeChat﻿: Elevating ecommerce brands with AI-powered conversational commerce on WhatsApp and Instagram for exceptional support, sales, and marketing.

﻿Mozark﻿: Evaluating efficacy across all customer journeys with their ‘single source of truth’ platform encompassing every component of the digital ecosystem.

Namaste Business: Using Namaste, small businesses can make their own ecommerce app and website in a minute and can also publish their apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store with a click.

﻿Neodocs﻿: Building an instant at-home testing platform to quantify biomarkers with just a smartphone.

﻿Qoruz﻿: A professional network for content creators that leverages social analytics and automation to streamline brand collaborations and increase transparency.

﻿Rooter﻿: A gaming and esports content platform designed to give a community platform to millions of gaming enthusiasts in the country.

﻿Swasthya AI﻿: A technology backbone for healthcare stakeholders to fast-track cancer research and enable personalised care for improved patient outcomes.

﻿Trainman﻿: An IRCTC-authorised train booking app, which helps users with PNR status, waitlist prediction, and train running status, and gives free upgrades to flights on waitlisted train tickets.

﻿Vitra.ai﻿: Translates videos, images, podcasts, and text using AI to more than 75 languages with just one click.

These startups will join the growing portfolio of 137 Google for Startups Accelerator in India.

Google has already kicked off the programme with a one-week face-to-face training camp in Bengaluru on June 12, focusing on training, workshops, and office hours around product and engineering, technology, growth, and human resources, with a strong focus on AI/ML and generative AI.

"We are super excited to work with these 20 startups for the next three months to bring them the best of Google and AI to support their product and business growth," the company said in the blog.