Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

ideaForge shares list at 94% premium on BSE

Indian drone maker ideaForge witnessed a soaring debut on the BSE, with its shares listing at 94% premium.

Sayan Sen80 Stories
ideaForge shares list at 94% premium on BSE

Friday July 07, 2023,

2 min Read

Drone manufacturer ﻿ideaForge Technology﻿made a stellar debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, with its shares listing at an impressive premium of 93.45% to its issue price.

The stock was listed at Rs 1,305.10 per share on the BSE, marking a substantial leap from the IPO issue that was in the range of Rs 638 to Rs 672. The stock opened at Rs 1,300 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The market capitalisation of the unicorn stood at Rs 5,407.80 crore.

The IPO was oversubscribed 3.69 times, according to data obtained from the Bombay Stock Exchange. The non-institutional investors' portion experienced a subscription of 5.13 times, while qualified institutional buyers demonstrated minimal interest, with only 34,760 bids received against a total of 25,28,596 shares on offer.

Retail investors showed more confidence, oversubscribing the retail portion 12.48 times. Additionally, shares allocated for employees were oversubscribed by 8.47 times.

Also Read
ideaForge IPO to open on June 26, fixes price band of Rs 638-672 per share

The funds raised through the IPO will be utilised for various purposes, including the repayment of existing debt, fulfilling operational capital requirements, and driving investments in product development and general corporate objectives.

Having previously garnered support from investors such as Qualcomm Ventures and Infosys, ideaForge stands as one of the oldest startups in India.

The company traces its roots back to 2007 when it was conceived as an incubated project at IIT Bombay. Co-founded by Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, Vipul Joshi, and Ashish Bhat, ideaForge has established itself as a key player in the production of drones for civil and defence use.

The company, which holds a licence from the Ministry of Defence for manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), it was among the select 23 startups chosen to participate in the central government's Production Linked Incentive scheme for drone companies.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close