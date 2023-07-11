Pano AI: AI Technology to Detect Wildfires Early

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to transform our world in many exciting and meaningful ways, with one of the most compelling applications being offered by Pano AI. The California-based company has developed a remarkable fire detection system that combines ultra-high-definition cameras, AI, and satellite technology to identify fires at their earliest stages, even before a human eye can discern them.

In a striking recent success, Pano AI was able to detect and send an early warning about the Kutch Road Fire near Kutch Mountain, Oregon. The company's system identified the fire and issued a warning a full 14 minutes before the first 911 call was made, underlining its immense potential to assist firefighters and emergency services.

The company's innovative solution revolves around mounting high-resolution remote-controllable cameras that can be manually operated or set in a scanning mode, rotating slowly to monitor the surroundings. The captured video footage is then examined by an AI that specifically looks for signs of smoke and fire. On detecting any potential threat, the system immediately raises the alarm.

Pano AI's CEO, Sonia Kastner, explains the unique advantages of their system: "Our network of stations allows us to spot fires from multiple locations. We then use our proprietary algorithm to calculate the fire's exact latitude and longitude. This precise location information is invaluable, as it is not something you typically get from a 911 call."

Among the strategic investors supporting Pano AI are T-Mobile Ventures and Salesforce. The company leverages T-Mobile's 5G network and even mounts its equipment on some of the same masts. Pano AI's unique business model involves owning the cameras and infrastructure, Pano AI's current pricing stands at around $50,000 per station per year, which varies depending on the customer and their specific needs.

Given the escalating threat of wildfires due to climate change, Pano AI's technology could be a game-changer. The system's ability to provide early and precise fire detection helps emergency responders allocate resources more efficiently, potentially saving both lives and property. With over 100 units currently deployed and active monitoring of over 6 million acres of land, Pano AI is at the forefront of utilising AI for effective wildfire management.