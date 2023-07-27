Vinculum Group secures first tranche of Series C funding

﻿Vinculum Group﻿, which enables omnichannel retailing for D2C enterprises, brands, brand distributors, and quick commerce companies, has completed the first tranche of its Series C round.

The undisclosed round was a mix of equity and debt led by logistics services provider ﻿Delhivery﻿, along with participation from Accel Partners. Recur Club provided debt financing as part of the funding.

Vinculum will use the funds raised in the Series C round to support its global expansion plans. Also, the founders of Vinculum have increased their stake in the company.

"The fresh capital serves as a solid foundation for Vinculum's ambitious expansion strategy and fortifies its growth objectives on a global scale," the company stated in a release.





"With these funds, we aim to make several strategic growth hires, further solidifying our market leadership position. Additionally, we will accelerate our product development efforts, allowing us to deliver unmatched value to our clients worldwide," said Venkat Nott, CEO of Vinculum Group.

The SaaS company helps brands capitalise on ecommerce and omnichannel opportunities. Its operations span across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East markets, collaborating with over 400 brands in diverse sectors, including grocery and FMCG, healthcare, beauty, cosmetics, fashion, and jewellery.

Further, the company had taken a significant step by substantially expanding its ESOP pool, in its pursuit of attracting and recognising top talent.

"We draw inspiration from success stories like Vinculum. At Recur Club, we take pride in not only offering upfront growth capital but also in providing a suite of growth products that enable companies like Vinculum to scale seamlessly. Our commitment lies in supporting and empowering businesses to achieve their full potential and realise their growth ambitions," said Eklavya Gupta, Co-founder and CEO at Recur Club.