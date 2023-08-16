AR Rahman: The New Sound of EVs

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is abuzz with excitement, and this time it's not just about speed, range, or sustainability. Mahindra has roped in none other than the legendary music maestro, AR Rahman, to redefine the auditory experience of their upcoming Born Electric EVs.

Redefining the Sounds of the Future

For most of us, the soft hum of an EV might sound dramatically different from the rumble of an internal combustion engine. But Mahindra, in a groundbreaking collaboration with Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, is set to take this aural experience to new heights. From sounds that signify different drive modes to ambient melodies for the dashboard and various experiential moods, Rahman is curating 75 distinct sounds to be integrated into these cutting-edge vehicles.

Speaking about this unique venture, Rahman stated, "Had never imagined I would be creating music for EVs one day." This sentiment encapsulates the pioneering spirit of this partnership. He expressed his eagerness and shared, "When Mahindra approached me with their innovative designs, I knew I wanted to be part of this journey."

A Patriotic Unveiling

The iconic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' echoed through the venue as AR Rahman took the stage on India's Independence Day. The gesture was more than symbolic. As electric vehicles gain prominence worldwide, India has been noticeably slow in joining this revolution. Through this collaboration, Rahman hopes to dispel this notion and position India at the forefront of EV innovation.

"While I’ve had the privilege of working with instruments from across the globe, seeing India champion trailblasing advancements fills me with unparalleled pride," Rahman commented. He emphasised that their collective vision was to craft a sound that's global in appeal, yet intrinsically Indian – a symphony that celebrates India’s evolutionary leap.

More than Just a Ride: A Sonic Journey

AR Rahman's dedication was evident as he delved deep into the world of EVs. To sculpt the perfect auditory experience, he spent considerable time at Mahindra's testing facility in Kanchipuram, studying the soundscapes of top electric vehicles.

Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO of Mahindra Tractors, heightened the anticipation further. Announcing collaborations with Dolby ATMOS and Harman Kardon, he envisioned the Born Electric vehicles as nothing short of a "concert hall on wheels".

The collaboration between AR Rahman and Mahindra is a testament to the endless possibilities when art meets innovation. It's not just about creating a vehicle; it's about crafting an experience. As EVs chart the future of transportation, this venture ensures that the journey will be melodious, immersive, and quintessentially Indian.