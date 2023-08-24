Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

GradRight secures Rs 50 Cr in Series A funding from IvyCap Ventures

GradRight aims to construct an AI-driven network involving universities and financial institutions to enhance the accessibility and affordability of international higher education for lower and middle-income students worldwide.

Sayan Sen119 Stories
GradRight secures Rs 50 Cr in Series A funding from IvyCap Ventures

Thursday August 24, 2023,

2 min Read

Education-focused fintech startup GradRight has secured Rs 50 crore in a Series A funding round from IvyCap Ventures.

With this capital, GradRight aims to construct an AI-driven network involving universities and financial institutions to enhance the accessibility and affordability of international higher education for lower and middle-income students worldwide.

"GradRight has the potential to transform the global higher education admissions and financing market," Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, stated.

"Their technology-driven solution is well-positioned for profitable scaling; it is adaptable across markets and can emerge as a leader in the sector," Gupta said.

GradRight operates as an education-focused fintech platform that unites students, universities, and lenders on a single digital platform. It leverages technology, data science, and a community-centric approach to facilitate this collaboration.

"Four out of five students who aspire to pursue higher education are unable to enroll, mainly due to a lack of adequate guidance and financial constraints," Co-founder and CEO Aman Singh and Sasidhar Sista, Co-founder and COO, GradRight, said.

"As a tech-first company with a platform-based approach to solving these problems, we are committed to ensuring that every student has the resources they need to obtain the education they deserve," the co-founders added.

GradRight says its platform has processed loan requests totalling more than $1.75 billion (Rs 14,300 crore) and has provided support to over 55,000 students. The startup has partnerships with 15 lending institutions and more than 50 international educational institutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. This extensive network offers students access to a wide array of 13,100 programmes across 1,000 universities.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5