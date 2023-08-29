Quora's Poe App: Your One-Stop Destination for Leading AI Chatbots!

Ever been lost in a maze of AI chatbots, wishing there was one place to access them all? Enter Poe, Quora's latest invention. It's like a web browser, but exclusively for AI chatbots!

What's New with Poe?

Desktop App for Mac : Now, accessing your favorite chatbots is even simpler on a Mac. No need to juggle multiple tabs or get lost in an ocean of open apps.

: Now, accessing your favorite chatbots is even simpler on a Mac. No need to juggle multiple tabs or get lost in an ocean of open apps. All Your Bots in One Place : From OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 to Anthropic's beta version of Claude, Poe brings together some of the most popular bots. It's like having a mini chatbot party on your screen!

: From OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 to Anthropic's beta version of Claude, Poe brings together some of the most popular bots. It's like having a mini chatbot party on your screen! Simple Subscription : For just $19.99 a month or $200 annually, you can chat away with unlimited bots on Poe. No more individual subscriptions for each chatbot platform.

: For just $19.99 a month or $200 annually, you can chat away with unlimited bots on Poe. No more individual subscriptions for each chatbot platform. Cool Features: You can chat in Japanese, discover new bots to chat with, and even have multiple chats with the same bot at once. Developers, you're in for a treat too! Adjust how predictable or varied your chatbot's responses are with the "temperature" feature.

Using Poe

At first glance, Poe looks like your everyday search engine. But, look a little closer, and you'll see the AI bots waiting to chat above the search bar. If you're unsure which bot to use, Poe's own chatbot assistant steps in to help.

The Future?

Poe has its eyes set on the business world next. While details are under wraps, it's clear that Poe aims to revolutionise how companies interact with AI chatbots.

In a nutshell, Poe is setting the stage to be the ultimate hub for all your chatbot needs. It's a game-changer in the world of AI integration, making life simpler and chatbots more accessible.