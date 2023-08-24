Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Pune firm manufactured booster segments used in launch vehicle of Chandrayaan-3

Pune-based heavy engineering firm Walchandnagar Industries said some of the critical booster segments used in the Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle have been manufactured and tested at its facility.

Press Trust of India7990 Stories
Pune firm manufactured booster segments used in launch vehicle of Chandrayaan-3

Thursday August 24, 2023,

2 min Read

Pune-based heavy engineering firm Walchandnagar Industries (WIL) has a double reason to cheer after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the lunar surface as some of the critical booster segments used in its launch vehicle have been manufactured and tested at the facility, the firm said.


In a release issued on Wednesday, the company said it has been a critical part of the success trajectory of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the last 50 years and played a key role at the time of the launch of Chandrayaan-3.


In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.


Taking a billion dreams to the Moon in India's second attempt in four years, Chandrayaan-3's four-legged lander Vikram with the 26-kg rover Pragyan in its belly, made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon.

chandrayaan 3
Also Read
MSME ministry contributed significantly in realising Chandrayaan-3 dream: Narayan Rane

"It was at WIL's exclusive facility that the critical booster segments S200 used in the LVM3 launch vehicle of the Chandrayaan-3 mission were manufactured and proof pressure tested (specifically the 3.2 diameter dimensions of the head end, middle, and nozzle end segments)," said a release quoting the firm's Managing Director and CEO Chirag Doshi.


He said the WIL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with robust systems for quality and reliability help them comply with the stringent ISRO specifications to ensure success.


"We are also extremely proud of our contribution to all the earlier prestigious missions like Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan-1 and -2, and now 3, SLV 3, ASL, PSLV, GSLV MKII, MKIII, to name a few," Doshi said.


He said the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 was a fitting golden jubilee milestone of the WIL-ISRO partnership. "Today we feel proud as Vikram lander gracefully touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday," he said.


The company said Chandrayaan-3 is another testament to the firm's 115 years of legacy of nation-building and a deep resolve to take India forward to greater heights.


"As trusted partners, we are proud to be an integral part of India's pride--ISRO and we look forward to contributing further to its remarkable journey of success," Doshi said.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5