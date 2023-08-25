After over seven months, the Indian startup ecosystem has the first unicorn of 2023—Zepto. The quick commerce startup raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion on Friday.

The development has raised the spirits of the Indian startup ecosystem in August, where Indian startups clocked the lowest-ever fundraising on a weekly basis.

The total venture capital funding for the fourth week of August stood at $229 million cutting across 16 deals compared to the $4.5 million raised last week.

The Zepto transaction drives home the point of the importance of large deals, which lifts the overall funding momentum on a weekly basis. These transactions have been far and few in 2023 to date.

Another positive development for the Indian startup ecosystem came with the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), further boosting the prospects of deeptech and spacetech startups in the country.

In a similar vein, the Rs 4,621 crore transaction between Titan and CaratLane—touted as the second largest exit for an Indian startup after the Walmart-Flipkart deal—has given a sense of optimism to those who are looking at handsome exits.

Nonetheless, these developments do not mask the actual situation of the Indian startup ecosystem as venture capital inflow still remains very constrained and is unlikely to revive any time soon.

Key transactions

Quick commerce startup ﻿Zepto﻿ secured a Series E funding of $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion from new and existing investors.

Education-focused fintech startup ﻿GradRight﻿ has secured Rs 50 crore ($6 million) in a Series A funding round from IvyCap Ventures.

Mom and baby care startup ﻿Superbottoms﻿ has secured $5 million from Lok Capital, Sharrp Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Saama Capital.

AI startup Kombai raised $4.5 million in a seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Foundation Capital.