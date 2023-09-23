Menu
Other nations will refer to India's data protection act: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during a fireside chat at TechSparks 2023 that India is on a roll and is positively advancing towards the Techade.

Team YS14363 Stories
Saturday September 23, 2023,

2 min Read

India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, will set a good example for other nations to refer to, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, said at the 14th edition of TechSparks 2023.

The Act was introduced with two main intentions: one, to bridge the gap between businesses and other stakeholders; two, to trigger behavioural change and the attitude towards data protection, he said.

"India is on a roll towards the techade," said the minister, noting that India is slowly making the most of its technology capabilities.

There needs to be adequate laws and policies to bridge the gap between businesses and their consumers and the technology side of it will be addressed, Chandrasekhar noted during a candid chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma.

"We are the largest connected nation in the world and the largest consumers of data," the union minister said, adding that this has triggered the need to have adequate digital data protection policies in place.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

