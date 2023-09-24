Tata Digital appoints Mukul Saxena, former CEO of finanancial service and Zaakpay at MobiKwik, as CBO

Menu
Sunday September 24, 2023,

1 min Read

﻿Tata Digital﻿, which houses Tata Group’s ecommerce “super app” Tata Neu, has appointed Mukul Saxena as chief business officer.

Tata Digital is the ecommerce arm of Mumbai-based salt-to-aviation conglomerate, which houses digital assets like e-grocery firm BigBasket and online pharmacy 1mg, besides the group’s own digital offerings like Tata Cliq and Croma.

Before joining Tata Digital, Saxena was with digital credit and mobile wallet company ﻿MobiKwik﻿. He joined as the CEO of MobiKwik's financial services and Zaakpay business units just 16 months ago.

With over two decades of experience in digital payments and fintech, Mukul will be responsible to lead the Product, P&L, and new initiatives in the fintech business at Tata Digital.

Tata Digital recorded standalone revenue of Rs 204.35 crore for FY23, an increase of about 13 times from the previous year, as per Tata Sons annual report. On a standalone level, the unit recorded a loss of Rs 1,370 crore, which was about 23% higher compared with FY22.

At a consolidated level, Tata Digital reported revenue of Rs 15,979 crore in FY22, up from Rs 5,315 crore in FY21.

(The headline has been updated)

Edited by Megha Reddy

