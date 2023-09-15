Menu
News

Yatra IPO subscribed 11% on day 1

The Rs 775 crore IPO received bids for 33,63,675 shares against 3,09,42,356 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The IPO is in the price range of Rs 135-142 per share.

Press Trust of India
Yatra IPO subscribed 11% on day 1

Friday September 15, 2023,

2 min Read

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of travel company Yatra Online Ltd was subscribed 11% on the first day of bidding on Friday. The Rs 775 crore IPO received bids for 33,63,675 shares against 3,09,42,356 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for retail individual investors received 55% subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 3%. It has a fresh issue of up to Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,183,099 equity shares.

The IPO is in the price range of Rs 135-142 per share.

Yatra Online on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 348.75 crore from anchor investors. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch up to Rs 775 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth up to Rs 150 crore will be utilised towards strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic growth and up to Rs 392 crore towards investment in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth initiatives.

Yatra Online Ltd is a corporate travel services provider in terms of the number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue.

The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

SBI Capital Markets, DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

Edited by Suman Singh

