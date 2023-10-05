Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 5, 2023)

Funding news

Answer Genomics raises $500K in pre-Series A Round

Machine Learning and Genomics startup Answer Genomics has raised $500,000 in a pre-Series A round from Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be utilised for supporting sales and marketing efforts as well as expanding the talent pool through strategic hiring initiatives, the company said in a statement. It has plans to sequence 10,000 genomes in the next 12 months.

Founded in 2019, Answer Genomics aims to unlock the power of genetics to provide potential know-how for dealing with several health and lifestyle ailments. The company is collecting samples from people with their consent to create a database of genetic information. It takes a small amount of blood and analyses more than five million data points. It helps in giving personalised advice for staying healthy, the company says.

Other news

PickMyWork expands to over 20 states

Gig employment startup PickMyWork has expanded its reach to more than 20 states since its inception in 2019. The Gurugram-based startup has onboarded eight lakh gig workers.

Vidyarthi Baddireddy, CEO and Co-founder, PickMyWork said that this growth represents a positive trend showing the widespread acceptance of gig work in today’s economy.

The gig platform helps digital businesses in acquiring end users (individuals and merchants). It has allocated gig workers across various states. Maharashtra leads with 12% gig worker acquisition. Uttar Pradesh follows closely with 10%. Karnataka stands at 8% followed by Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, and Punjab.

Xiaomi India introduces Xiaomi Easy Finance (XEF) programme

Xiaomi India has launched the Xiaomi Easy Finance Program (XEF), a user-friendly digital loan initiative available across India. It has forged a partnership with axio, a digital consumer financial services provider, as well as Trustonic, a player in security and services.

This programme delivers comprehensive financial solutions, presenting individuals with flexible and affordable choices for purchasing smartphones. With XEF, customers can acquire a Redmi smartphone through instant approvals and a streamlined digital process that eliminates the need for physical paperwork, the company said.

It also enables customers to own Redmi smartphones through zero-cost EMI options. The XEF programme is accessible at Mi Homes, Mi Studios, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred partners, regional retail chains, and all authorised outlets nationwide.

PedalStart announced the launch of PedalUp Cohort

Startup accelerator and founders’ community PedalStart announced its latest initiative PedalUp Cohort, an exclusive program for startups incubated within PedalStart. It aims to accelerate the growth journey of these startups providing them with the tools, mentorship, networking opportunities, and support needed to scale their businesses rapidly.

PedalStart is currently running 3 cohorts, hosting more than 100 startup founders from different domains including edtech, logistics, fintech, healthcare, cleantech, mobility, gaming, sports, and agri. It intends to deploy Rs 2.5 crore in each cohort and also incentivise startups with cash prizes and rewards.

Pre-festive sales: Meesho records nearly 1 crore orders

Indian marketplace Meesho closed nearly 1 crore orders in the recently concluded sale events for Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Ganesh Chaturthi. The platform welcomed more than 50 lakh new customers.

The company saw nearly 75% of the demand coming from Tier II markets such as Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur, and Warangal. In the last two months, it also onboarded nearly 2 lakh new sellers in preparation for the festive season.

“As we gear up for the upcoming festivities, we are certain to see the momentum uplift for categories such as Personal Care & Beauty, Home & Kitchen as well as Electronic Accessories to grow by more than 100%, when compared to 2022,” said Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth at Meesho.

Meesho is proactively introducing new sub-categories and products in response to emerging trends, including festive decorations like jharokhas, diya thalis, rangoli stencils, torans, lanterns and string lights, thereby meeting the evolving customer demand.

Axis Bank launches its digital bank proposition - ‘open by Axis Bank’

Axis Bank has unveiled its new digital banking service called 'open by Axis Bank' in a recent advertising campaign. The campaign, named Open 2023, highlights 15 key features of the bank's digital services. This launch is the result of the bank's multi-year effort to create a user-friendly digital banking experience. The introduction of this mobile application shows the bank's commitment to improving its digital services, it said in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Sameer Shetty, President & Head of Digital Business & Transformation, Axis Bank, said, “We have been continuously investing in digital-first products that reimagine customer propositions, both for existing bank customers as well as for new ones. Axis 2.0 is now ‘open by Axis Bank’ and we will continue to deliver personalised, individualised, hassle-free customer experiences under this umbrella."

Betterhalf expands leadership team for growth

Betterhalf, India's matrimony app, has expanded its leadership team to solidify its position in the matchmaking and wedding industry. The company achieved $2.5 million in annualised revenue in FY23 and tripled its registered user base.

To support its growth, Betterhalf has appointed three key leaders: Shantanu Singh (Head of Wedding Business), Pooja Singh (Associate Director - Human Resources), and Ramkumar Venkatasubramaniar (Associate Director - Product). The new leadership team will further enhance its offerings, the company said.

Singh, with 19 years of experience, will focus on improving customer-centric wedding planning services; Venkatasubramaniar, an experienced product leader, will strengthen the product development efforts; Pooja Singh, with a 10-year track record, will foster an inclusive work environment for employees.

Unicommerce launches Pack-Fast solution for festive season surge

Unicommerce, an ecommerce enablement SaaS platform, has introduced Pack-Fast solution to enhance warehouse operations for e-commerce platforms and retail brands. This solution aims to streamline the management of increased order volumes during the festive season, starting in early October.

The solution aims to optimise warehouse tasks by improving the efficiency of picklist handling. It includes features like image-assisted sorting for multi-item shipments, auto-focus on the next action, and zero-click printing, reducing the workload on packers and enhancing packing efficiency. It is particularly beneficial for beauty, personal care, and pharmaceutical products with multi-item orders, as it helps improve packing accuracy by identifying missing or damaged items, the company said.

Additionally, the new feature focuses on optimising order assembly by allowing brands to delay order picking in case of unusual situations, such as missing or damaged products.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)