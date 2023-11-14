Aditya Vikram Birla: 4 mantras for global industrial success

Aditya Vikram Birla, son of the industrialist Basant Kumar Birla was born in 1944 in Calcutta (Kolkata). His grandfather was Ghanshyam Das Birla.

Completing his high school at St. Xavier's College, Mr. Birla pursued a degree in chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Later, in 1965 he returned to India and started his entrepreneurial journey.

Aditya Birla is known for being a pioneering businessman and here are some success mantras that made him a globally recognised industrialist.

Aditya Vikram Birla's secret success mantras

Don't be afraid of failures

Although a grandson of the legendary businessman G.D Birla, Aditya Birla set out his own venture with the Eastern Spinning Mills in Kolkata which became immensely popular. This critical move helped the company to get the sinking rayon and textile business on track again.

Despite the business facing losses, Aditya Birla was not afraid to deal with the situation.

Have a strong vision

In 1969 Aditya Birla set up the group's first overseas company Indo-Thai Synthetics Company Ltd. in Thailand which became a success. Subsequently, he established a new venture in Indonesia P.T. Elegant Textiles in 1973 to manufacture spun yarn.

But Mr Birla did not just restrict himself to the clothing business but also built other companies and joint ventures. Some of these include Pan Century Edible Oils in Malaysia which later became the world's largest single-location palm oil refinery, Thai Carbon Black and P.T. Indo Bharat Rayon.

Aditya Birla built 19 companies outside of India with his unwavering vision leading multiple ventures, which is a remarkable quality of a businessman.

Dream big

At the age of 24, Aditya Birla had set big dreams and goals to build a global business empire. Even before economic liberalisation was introduced in the country, Mr. Birla was an advocate of globalisation. In 2013, the president of India Mr Pranab Mukherjee released a commemorative stamp and honoured the late Aditya Birla with the title of "India's first global industrialist".

Have personal interests

Although Aditya Birla was a tough taskmaster and radical thinker, he was also a warm and caring person. Outside of business, he was involved in many activities including painting and singing. Interestingly, his wife Mrs. Rajashree Birla revealed that Mr Aditya Birla was also a pilot.

Embark on your journey to success, inspired by the indomitable spirit of Aditya Vikram Birla. Embrace failures, dream big, and let your vision shape the path to triumph. May your entrepreneurial endeavours be as legendary as his.