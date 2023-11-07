Craft, Create, Earn: OpenAI's GPT Store Transforms AI Development!

OpenAI has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative that could fundamentally transform the landscape of artificial intelligence applications: the GPT Store. This new platform allows individuals to create and publish their own custom versions of the generative pretrained transformer (GPT) models, often referred to as ChatGPT for their conversational abilities. With this move, OpenAI is democratising AI development, providing tools that allow anyone to tailor GPTs to their specific needs, whether it be for personal assistance, professional tasks, or entertainment​.

This new initiative was announced at OpenAI’s first developer day in San Francisco, marking a significant shift towards a more open AI marketplace. The GPT Store is designed to be accessible to all, requiring no coding experience. Users can simply converse with the AI to program and customise their GPT. For example, one could create a GPT trained on a personal recipe collection to provide cooking assistance, or develop one that can answer intricate questions about a fantasy book series. Moreover, developers and companies can use the platform to create GPTs that understand and work with proprietary code, offering a new level of interaction and utility​.

One of the most compelling aspects of the GPT Store is its monetisation potential. Following the successful model of the Apple App Store, OpenAI will feature creations by verified builders on the GPT Store, making them searchable and ranking them on leaderboards. The builders of the most popular and useful GPTs will be compensated with a share of the revenue generated by their applications. This not only incentivises the creation of innovative and valuable GPTs but also opens a new revenue stream for creators. The exact monetisation strategy is expected to evolve, starting with revenue sharing and potentially leading to subscriptions for individual GPTs depending on demand​.

However, the GPT Store also presents potential challenges and competition within the tech industry. As OpenAI establishes itself as an independent platform for AI applications, it could find itself at odds with established giants such as Apple and Microsoft, particularly in terms of app monetisation and distribution. The details of how OpenAI will navigate these relationships and the structure of the GPT Store are still developing, with updates anticipated as the platform evolves​.

In essence, OpenAI's GPT Store represents an "AI App Store moment," a shift towards a community-driven AI marketplace where ingenuity is rewarded, and the possibilities are as varied as the creators themselves. With the promise of accessibility, customisation, and monetisation, the GPT Store could herald a new era of AI application development.