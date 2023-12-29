Voice cloning tools: 6 AI voice tech tools for creators

Do you recall our childhood days, yelling in front of giant electric fans and marvelling at the way they transformed our voices into robotic echoes? Ah, those days were indeed fun.





While we surely can’t time-travel to the lane of nostalgia, we can create a digital voice that echoes our unique tone and pitch. Wondering how?





Well, AI voice cloning turns this imagination into reality with its revolutionary technology that meticulously analyses and mirrors the nuances of a person's voice. You no longer have to hire multilingual artists–AI voice cloning tools are here to help! From crafting audiobooks, and creating content and lectures to catering to the entertainment industry's content needs, voice cloning AI holds limitless potential.





In fact, instead of re-recording a damaged or lost audio snippet for your podcast, it can effortlessly clone your voice by employing recurrent neural networks (RNNs) and convolutional neural networks (CNNs). Fascinating, right?





Much like you, we are also excited about these tools that replicate human-like sounds seamlessly. Here’s our curated list of the top 6 AI voice cloning tools, where distinguishing between AI-generated voices and human ones becomes a captivating challenge!

Descript

Descript is a transformative audio and video editing app that revolutionises the editing hassle for countless content creators.





This innovative platform seamlessly converts uploaded audio into editable text, allowing users to manipulate the audio by editing the corresponding text. Notably, Descript introduces ‘Overdub’, a feature that clones voices after a brief recording, enabling text-to-speech transformations using AI based on a provided script.

Key features of Descript

Edit pre-recorded audio effortlessly, akin to editing a Google Doc

Offers voice clones in over 15 languages and 50 voices

Generates custom voices based on your recordings

Incorporates music, sound effects, and captions seamlessly into your audio projects

Automatically transcribes audio to text, providing free trials and reasonable plans

Allows audio editing through cutting, copying, pasting, or text editing





Descript caters to audio and video editing professionals desiring an intuitive platform without overwhelming technical complexities. Whether you're a video creator, a podcaster, or a professional seeking transcription services, Descript delivers a streamlined experience. Its Overdub technology proves especially beneficial for those needing realistic and customisable voiceovers without the hassle of numerous retakes.

Pricing

Free plans are available, with paid plans starting at $15 per month.

Speechify

While surfing through social media, have you come across captivating videos featuring voices that resemble those of your favourite celebrities? Chances are, they've used an AI voice cloning tool.





Speechify stands as a powerhouse for crafting and deploying voiceovers, converting text to speech, and now, delving into voice cloning. By employing cutting-edge machine learning technology, Speechify swiftly generates high-quality AI clones of human voices in mere seconds, meticulously simulating an individual's unique vocal nuances.





To kick-start your journey with Sppeechify, simply speak into your laptop for 30 seconds, hit record, and let the tool work its magic! The AI analyses your voice modulation and creates voice samples that can be employed. Users can also upload existing voice samples.

Key features

Adjustable listening speed for optimised comprehension

User-friendly interface for effortless navigation

Accelerated reading speeds of up to 9x for enhanced learning efficiency

Supports over 30 languages, provides free audio downloads, and allows document uploads

Converts PDFs, docs, eBooks, and emails into audio for convenient listening

Pricing

Speechify offers a free trial, with the paid plan starting at $139 per year.

Also Read [Tech30] This startup creates customised audio content through voice cloning

Coqui

Counted among the preferred choices of streaming giants such as Google, Spotify, and Apple, Coqui stands out in replicating emotions authentically through provided voices. This makes it a cult favourite for diverse purposes, including post-production, game development, and beyond.

Key features

Demands a mere 3-second voice sample to initiate replication

Produces high-quality, life-like audio

Offers an array of comprehensive editing tools, enabling fine-tuning of voice output to suit varied requirements

Pricing

Coqui offers a free trial with paid plans starting from $5 per month with a pay-as-you-go model.

LOVO

LOVO is another effortless AI voice cloning tool that produces hyper-realistic and captivating AI voices.

As a cutting-edge text-to-speech (TTS) platform, LOVO excels in converting written text into compelling voice content suitable for applications like virtual assistants, voiceovers, and content narration. Its technology focuses on crafting engaging, human-like voices, effectively capturing audience attention while optimising time and budget.





Primarily designed for professionals, LOVO stands out in creating premium-sounding AI-generated voice clones, ensuring high-quality custom content creation. Its AI voice cloner, known as ‘Genny’, swiftly generates unique voices within seconds, eliminating the need for expensive equipment. The platform offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop functionality for seamless processing of files.

Key features

Requires only a minute of data to create AI voice clones, accelerating production and minimising costs

Offers a text-to-speech feature with 30+ emotions, enabling pauses, emphasis, and speech edits via typing

Provides diverse customisation options for voices and accents, ensuring rapid high-quality audio output

Unlimited voice creation capability enables the formation of a personalised library for easy access

Empowered by ultra-realistic AI voices, swiftly converts text to speech, elevating content creation without compromising quality

Pricing

LOVO provides a free version alongside a 14-day free trial of the Pro plan.

Murf

Murf.AI presents an extensive library of over 120 text-to-speech voices, spanning 20 languages and accents, featuring male and female options across various age groups. This powerful platform seamlessly synchronises videos, images, and music with flawless pitch, emphasis, and punctuation.





Capable of crafting content for advertisements, e-learning, podcasts, product demos, and audiobooks, Murf.AI comprises an array of tools such as text-to-speech, voice cloning, Voice over Video, and more within its deepfake voice generator.

Key features

Effortlessly clones voices of humans, animals, nature, or objects with clear audio quality

Enables seamless script modifications while actively working on projects, allowing AI to generate voices without the need for the original voice source

Secures team access via 2FA authentication and houses AI models and voice data in AWS, compliant with stringent standards like SOC 1 and 2, PCI, GDPR, HIPAA/HITECH

Provides personalised assistance throughout the user journey, including troubleshooting, voice quality assurance, onboarding, and more

Pricing

Murf.AI offers a fully functional free version, while its paid plans start at $19.

Resemble

Another AI voice cloning tool in this list is Resemble AI which allows users to craft unique voices for diverse applications, ranging from personal assistants to characters in video games.





Resemble AI offers an API, enabling seamless integration of synthesised voices into various projects for developers and creators.





The system behind Resemble AI is engineered to decode all punctuation nuances within your voice, alleviating formatting concerns. The tool uses its web recorder to upload samples from your system. Users can now swiftly generate their clone voices without fretting over intricacies.

Key features

Advanced neural networks drive voice synthesis

Supports over 60 languages

Customisable voice models, tones, and accents cater to individual preferences.

API integration facilitates the incorporation of synthesised voices into applications for developers

Pricing

Resemble AI offers a free trial, while its basic paid plan, operating on a pay-as-you-go model, starts at $0.006 per second.





So, what are you waiting for? Go, create your digital voice right now!