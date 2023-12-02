Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 2, 2023)

Ola Electric sees all-time high registrations of 30,000 scooters in November

Ola Electric received its highest ever monthly tally of registrations of nearly 30,000 scooters in the month of November.

Vehicle registrations grew 30% month-on-month and 82% year-over-year, helping it dominate the electric vehicle (EV) segment with a market share of about 35% during the month, according to the company.

“The strong sales performance is a testament to the trust customers have in our brand and our strong product lineup. We have clearly emerged as our customers’ top choice recording our highest ever registrations, and we expect the trend to continue in December, closing the year on a new high,” Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola, said.

Amazon Pay launches video KYC in sign language for speech and hearing impaired users

Amazon Pay has launched a video sign language Know Your Customer (KYC) service for hearing and speech impaired customers which involves communication through sign languages.

The innovative initiative aligns with Amazon's commitment to Digital Bharat, ensuring that its services are inclusive and accessible to all, in line with the broader vision for a digitally empowered India, it said in a statement.

The company said it has provided Indian sign language training to over 120 employees that provide video-based KYC services to customers across India.

“With this service, which we have implemented within the scope of our barrier-free service, we enable our customers with disabilities to benefit from video KYC easily and safely. This service offers them the enhanced benefits of digital wallet for their everyday payment needs. We want to ensure that our products are inclusive and that our services, experiences, and functionality is available to everyone, regardless of their ability,” Vikas Bansal, Director Payments and Financial services (IN Payments), said.

EatFit and HRX join hands to open HRX Cafe in Mumbai

EatFit has partnered with actor Hrithik Roshan’s HRX to open HRX Cafe in Palladium, Mumbai, aimed at encouraging healthy eating choices.

The Mumbai store's inauguration marks the commencement of a mission to establish HRX Cafes in various locations by the year end. This expansion mirrors the brand's dedication to nurturing a community of health-conscious individuals seeking nourishment and good nutrition in every meal, the firms said in a statement.

“This partnership between Curefoods and HRX represents a fusion of fitness, wellness, and culinary excellence, reflecting our commitment to providing a holistic experience for our community. At HRX Cafe, we aim to nourish both body and soul, bringing together the energy of fitness with the delight of great food,” said Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods.

“I am thrilled to introduce the HRX Café, an extension of the HRX brand's philosophy. It's more than just food; it's a movement to empower people with choices that align with their fitness aspirations and goals. The HRX Cafe is a testimony to our commitment to supporting everyday athletes in becoming the best version of themselves,” Afsar Zaidi, CEO at HRX, added.