Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Welspun One to develop industrial and logistics hub at the Nehru Port SEZ

This investment is the second deployment from Welspun Ones' latest Fund 2, which is a Rs 2,000-crore Alternative Investment Fund

Press Trust of India8383 Stories
Welspun One to develop industrial and logistics hub at the Nehru Port SEZ

Wednesday December 20, 2023,

2 min Read

Welspun One said on Wednesday said it will develop an industrial and logistics hub at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port's Special Economic Zone with an investment of around Rs 700 crore.

This investment is the second deployment from Welspun Ones' latest Fund 2, which is a Rs 2,000-crore Alternative Investment Fund, the company said in a statement.

The development of a 1.2-million square feet industrial and logistics hub spread across 55 acres at JNPA SEZ signifies a paradigm shift in India's infrastructure sector, Welspun One said.

The total investment of Rs 700 crore includes land as well as construction cost, and the project will be financed through a mix of debt and equity, it said.

According to the statement, this strategic collaboration is the beginning of a partnership between JNPA (developer) and Welspun One (as co-developer), leveraging synergies to build future-ready industrial and warehousing infrastructure.

Also Read
Kale Logistics Solutions raises $30M in Series B round led by Creaegis

"We have partnered with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) as co-developers in the SEZ. This partnership propels us into the future, bolstering our presence in key trade hubs and delivering comprehensive supply chain solutions," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One.

This announcement follows Welspun One's recent strategic land acquisition in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for a logistics-anchored mixed-use project, which is currently underway to create 1 million sq ft of advanced 'last mile' warehousing facilities.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Workforce Management

Coffee badging: The new workplace trend worrying corporates

3

Funding

Waste management co Blue Planet raises $35M for India operations

4

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life

5

Funding

VideoVerse raises $45M from BlueStone; Co-founders leave to start LLM startup