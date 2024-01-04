Menu
Technology

Jio adds 31.6 lakh mobile subscribers in Oct; VIL loses 20.4 lakh: TRAI data

Rival Bharti Airtel's subscriber gain came in at 3.52 lakh in October 2023, TRAI data showed.

Press Trust of India
Thursday January 04, 2024,

1 min Read

India's largest telecom operator ﻿Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited﻿ added 31.59 lakh mobile users while rival Bharti Airtel's subscriber gain came in at 3.52 lakh in October 2023, as per monthly subscriber data by TRAI.

There was no relief for the troubled telco ﻿Vodafone Idea﻿ on the subscriber front, as it lost 20.44 lakh wireless subscribers in October.

With the addition of 31.59 lakh users, Jio's total wireless subscriber count climbed to 45.23 crore in October from 44.92 crore in September.

Sunil Mittal-led Airtel's wireless subscriber gain of 3.52 lakh pushed the telco's user tally to 37.81 crore in October.

The subscriber losses of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) dragged its wireless user base to 22.54 crore in October, data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Cash-strapped VIL has been battling fundraising woes and subscriber losses.

