6 Quirky company traditions elevating workplace culture

In the dynamic world of Indian workplaces, a company’s culture plays a crucial role in deciding its productivity, employee morale, and overall brand reputation. By now, many companies have realised the importance of maintaining a positive, unique as well as engaging culture. It not only attracts the best talent but retains them for the long run and keeps them motivated, which translates into better products and services, contributing to the overall brand’s success.

On the other hand, companies that fail to do so face adverse impacts on their performance and employee results. Not only does this lead to increased employee turnover but a significant drop in the quality of the products or services as well. Hence, it has become critical to understand how a positive and strong company culture can be cultivated.

Whether you run a small business or a large firm, quirky company traditions can be a powerful tool in fostering team spirit, igniting creativity, and enhancing overall employee satisfaction. In today’s article, we will explore some notable examples of unconventional practices adopted by Indian companies that go beyond the conventional norms, and learn how you can implement these to make a more vibrant and enjoyable work environment.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days' Gong

Flipkart, one of India's e-commerce giants, has taken a unique approach to celebrating its success during its annual Big Billion Days sale. So, instead of traditional methods, the employees ring a gong every time a significant sale is made.

Though appears a small step, this quirky tradition adds an element of festivity and creates an energetic and celebratory atmosphere. This in turn reinforces the sense of achievement among the workforce.

Zomato's Zoment

Next is Zomato, a leading food delivery platform, which has introduced 'Zoment'. It is a tradition where employees are granted a paid day off on their work anniversary. This practice not only acknowledges and celebrates each employee's commitment to the company but also contributes to increased job satisfaction and loyalty.

Wingify's Taco Tuesday

Yet another great example is Wingify, a software company, where employees break the midweek monotony with Taco Tuesday. This tradition involves gathering every Tuesday to enjoy tacos. However, this adds more than the delightful culinary experience, fostering a sense of camaraderie and providing an opportunity to connect and get to know each other well. This helps in creating a positive work environment.

BookMyShow's Fika Fridays

Next is 'Fika Fridays' by BookMyShow, an online ticketing platform. This concept is inspired by the Swedish concept of taking a coffee break to connect with colleagues. Here, employees get to engage in an informal discussion over coffee or tea. This provides a great opportunity to build stronger bonds and relationships within the workplace.

OYO's Ghar Ka Khana Day

The next example we have is a hospitality company, OYO. It has introduced Ghar Ka Khana (Home-Cooked Food) Day in which employees bring and share homemade dishes. This tradition not only promotes a sense of community but also celebrates the diverse culinary heritage of the workforce.

Myntra's 'Myntra's Got Talent'

Last but not least is Myntra's Got Talent. Myntra is an online fashion platform that organises a talent show named Myntra's Got Talent. During these events, employees showcase their non-work-related skills and talents. This adds an element of entertainment and creativity to the otherwise routine workplace.

Conclusion

Though the adoption of quirky company traditions has become a strategic move to stand out, attract top talent, and create a unique and inclusive culture, it can have detractors as well. These unconventional practices require precision to ensure that it isn’t at the cost of the exclusion of other workforce considerations such as safety, laws, regulations, etc.

Remember, that the best culture makes all employees feel safe and welcome, never excluded or uncomfortable. Doing that will not only break the monotony of the daily grind but also contribute to building strong team dynamics, enhancing employee satisfaction, and fostering a vibrant workplace environment.