Startup news and update: Daily roundup (January 12, 2024)

Simplilearn strengthens its top leadership

Online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, Simplilearn as part of its scaling-up efforts, has appointed Mark Moran as the Chief Marketing Officer and Veerasundar V as Chief Financial Officer. These strategic additions to the leadership team reinforce Simplilearn's commitment to expanding its future growth.

Moran contributes extensive knowledge and a demonstrated track record, and his expertise and leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic direction for sustained and profitable growth.

Furthermore, Veerasundar will assume the role of CFO, strengthening Simplilearn's financial excellence and framework. With a substantial background in optimising enterprise value through strategic financial management, he has previously played pivotal roles in supporting industry-leading growth, implementing business processes, managing fundraises, overseeing IPO listings, facilitating exits for private equity firms, and collaborating with external consultants for business transformation.

Udhyam Learning Foundation celebrates 100 young entrepreneurs

‘Sarvo Udhyam’ in association with Udhyam Learning Foundation unveiled its National Alumni Community on January 11, on the eve of National Youth Day to celebrate the spirit and achievements of the 100 young entrepreneurs who graduated from Udhyam’s Youth Business Projects.

‘Sarvo Udhyam’ aims to provide a structured platform for peer sharing, knowledge exchange, mentorship, and collaborative growth opportunities.

BioPrime AgriSolutions launches King Farmers Cohort program

BioPrime AgriSolutions, a leading biotechnology company specialising in developing cutting-edge agri-biologicals, is revolutionising farmer empowerment by launching its ‘King Farmers Cohort’ programme.

This initiative provides farmers with specialised knowledge and skills tailored to their crops and regions, enabling them to excel in the changing agricultural environment. Cohort participants will benefit from a combination of targeted technical training sessions, mentorships, individual support, and collective farm visits, ensuring they receive comprehensive business and technical assistance throughout the entire crop cycle.

The King Farmers Cohort goes beyond mere yield maximisation and fosters a holistic approach

to agriculture, with a focus on crucial areas like climate-resilient practices, soil health

management, and building profitability.

Mars Wrigley India appoints Nikhil Rao as CMO

Mars Wrigley India, the chocolate and confectionery segment of Mars Incorporated in India, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Rao as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) today.

In this key leadership position, Nikhil will steer the marketing vision, spearhead strategic initiatives, and direct the end-to-end execution of Mars Wrigley’s portfolio strategy in India. He will be based in the Gurgaon corporate office and will report to Tamer Kadry, Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India.

Buyofuel launches 'BuyoTrace'

One of the leading players in the biofuel industry, Buyofuel, announces the launch of ‘BuyoTrace’, a cutting-edge feature integrated into its online green fuel marketplace.

BuyoTrace is designed to instill confidence in consumers regarding the quality and sustainability of the biofuels they acquire through the platform. This transparency not only serves the interests of consumers but also aligns with Buyofuel's commitment to advancing global environmental goals.

DroneAcharya wins Indian Army tender

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has secured a Defence Tender worth Rs 11 lakh 80 thousand to conduct advanced drone pilot training and GIS (Geographic Information System) training for 20 officers from the Northern Command Pre-Induction Training School at Bhalra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Following recent global events, such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the significance of drones in defence has become increasingly evident. Acknowledging this trend, India is actively engaged in investing in the development of drone capabilities, as reflected in the rise of nationwide tenders for drone procurement and training.

"We are proud to contribute to India's journey in building aerially capable defence forces through

specialised training programs," said Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director at

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited, adding that the tender win reflects not only the company's expertise but also the commitment to advancing defence capabilities through cutting-edge drone training.

