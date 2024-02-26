Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Blume Ventures injects $10M into workforce skilling startup Interview Kickstart

The funding will be used to solidify Interview Kickstart’s position in the United States and support its global platform expansion efforts.

Ishan Patra301 Stories
Blume Ventures injects $10M into workforce skilling startup Interview Kickstart

Monday February 26, 2024,

2 min Read

Early-stage venture fund Blume Ventures has invested $10 million in Upward & Onward Inc’s technology and AI workforce skilling platform, Interview Kickstart.

The funding, which is Blume Ventures’ largest opening investment to date, will be used to solidify Interview Kickstart’s position in the United States and support its global platform expansion efforts.

Founded in 2014 by Soham Mehta (formerly at Box, eBay, Microsoft) and Ryan Valles (formerly at Accel Partners, CEO of dealsandyou.com), Interview Kickstart is designed for tech professionals seeking to prepare for employment opportunities at leading tech companies.

The online platform for technical interview preparation offers courses designed and delivered by engineers from prominent tech companies (FAANG—Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google/ex-FAANG).

“There is a Power Law at play for jobs. Top tech companies pay 2-3 times as much as others and offer massive wealth-creating opportunities via ESOPs. Interview Kickstart, with our instructors and partners, aims to help working tech professionals prepare for these compelling opportunities,” said Ryan Valles, Co-founder of Interview Kickstart.

Also Read
Blume Ventures generates 5x gross return from first fund

US-based Interview Kickstart asserts that over 20,000 individuals have participated in its programmes, covering AI, machine learning, data science, and various advanced engineering and product domains. It claims that learners have received job offers regularly averaging over $250,000.

“Interview Kickstart presented a unique opportunity in this otherwise difficult environment. Apart from knowing Ryan for over 7-8 years, we discovered Soham and their bootstrapped and profitable business in 2023 and found it irresistible on performance and future potential,” Karthik Reddy, Managing Partner at Blume Ventures, noted.

Reddy added, “Our diligence led to discovering delighted working learners arming themselves with new skills and opportunities to thrive in the fiercely competitive tech industry.”

Blume presently invests out of Fund IV, a $300-million vehicle backed by prominent institutional limited partners and family offices. With the close of Fund IV, Blume's assets under management now exceed $600 million.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

AI Gen

Can TATA compete with Zomato and Swiggy in India By partnering with ONDC?

4

AI Gen

Sam Altman's Selection: Books That Are Changing the World

5

AI Gen

Thich Quang Duc: The Burning Monk's Fight for Change

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter