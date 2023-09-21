India’s Techade: Meet the startups exhibiting at TechSparks 2023 in Bengaluru!

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 720 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Organised by YourStory, India's premier tech innovation conference, TechSparks, is back in Bengaluru this week! In this photo showcase, we feature teams from many of the startups exhibiting at the Taj Vivanta Yeshwantpur venue.

YourStory celebrates The Great Indian Techade, a fast-emerging future with ubiquitous technology, an entrepreneurship boom, and a collaborative ecosystem.

See our earlier exhibitor showcases from TechSparks in 2023 (Mumbai edition), 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016. Check out also our quotes compilations from TechSparks editions in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014.

The exhibitor lineup this year includes Atomobile, On My Own Technology, Builder.ai, Gumlet, Fi.money, InCRuiter, VdoCipher, TelSpiel, Platos, Onsurity, InterviewDesk, Payoneer, GodSpeed Systems, Appsealing, Mitra For Life, Multipl, PubNub, and Recur.

Also Read 10 heart-warming stories our readers loved in 2022

YourStory has been the platform of choice for India's startup ecosystem for the past 14 years, combining impactful storytelling, business connections, and policy conversations.

Check out our profiles of our Tech30 startups over the years: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011.

The star-studded speaker lineup features Bhavish Aggarwal (Ola), Sameer Nigam (PhonePe), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha, Rainmatter), and Subram Natrajan (Google Cloud India).

Other speakers include Vaishali Kasture (AWS), Anshu Kapoor (Nuvama Asset Management), Karan Virwani (WeWork India), Abhiraj Singh (Urban Company), Meghna Agarwal (IndiQube), and Todd Greene (PubNub).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, will be speaking on Day Three of TechSparks 2023. Over the years, TechSparks has featured over 2,200 speakers and drawn more than 500,000 attendees.

The investor lineup features Vani Kola (Kalaari Capital), Mridul Arora (Elevation Capital), Anjali Bansal (Avaana Capital), Swapna Gupta (Avaana Capital), and Vikram Gupta (IvyCap),

See our extended coverage of all TechSparks sessions here. Now, what have you done today to not just dream big but do big and scale big?

(All photographs taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at TechSparks 2023.)

See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.