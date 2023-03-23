Menu
TechSparks

Startups, investors, scalers: Meet the founders and ecosystem enablers exhibiting at TechSparks Mumbai

India's favourite startup conference, TechSparks, is in Mumbai this week! Keynotes, panels, and workshops—we have it all, along with a full-spectrum exhibition of startups and enablers.

Madanmohan Rao2696 Stories
Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 680 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

TechSparks is India’s most beloved startup conference and exhibition, organised by YourStory. In this photo showcase, we feature teams from many of the startups and ecosystem enablers exhibiting at TechSparks Mumbai 2023.

The exhibitor lineup this year includes VdoCipher, Pariz, Servify, CleverTap, ndhgo, Heftyverse, Redis, NeoSOFT, Pwip, Pazcare, Purple Quarter, Keka, Find.inc, HSBC, CloudKeeper, Google Cloud, Chingari, WeWork, Celcius, BlobCity, Recur, StateOfMindAI, SaphireX Surgicals, and Expand.ai.

The star-studded speaker lineup features actor-investor Dia Mirza, Ashwin Damera (Co-founder, Eruditus), music composer Yashraj Mukhate, Viraj Sheth (Co-founder, ﻿Monk Entertainment), Harsh Jain (Co-founder, Dream Sports Group), and Neeraj Roy (MD, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment).

Other sessions featured Dilip Asbe (CEO, NPCI), Dr Ramaswami N (CEO, Maharashtra State Innovation Society), Sridhar Sankararaman (MD, ﻿Multiples Alternate Asset Management), Nitin Chandalia (MD, BCG), Nandita Sinha (CEO, Myntra), and Dhruvil Sanghvi (Founder, ﻿LogiNext).

Check out our profiles of the Tech50 startups of 2021, and Tech30 startups over the years: 2022, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011.

This year, the speaker list also includes successful entrepreneur-authors such as Ajai Chowdhry (Just Aspire), who inspired startups to make India a hardware powerhouse. See our extended coverage of all TechSparks Mumbai sessions here.

Now, what have you done today to not just dream big but do big and scale big?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at TechSparks Mumbai.)

See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Edited by Suman Singh

