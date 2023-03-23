Startups, investors, scalers: Meet the founders and ecosystem enablers exhibiting at TechSparks Mumbai

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 680 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

TechSparks is India’s most beloved startup conference and exhibition, organised by YourStory. In this photo showcase, we feature teams from many of the startups and ecosystem enablers exhibiting at TechSparks Mumbai 2023.

The exhibitor lineup this year includes VdoCipher, Pariz, Servify, CleverTap, ndhgo, Heftyverse, Redis, NeoSOFT, Pwip, Pazcare, Purple Quarter, Keka, Find.inc, HSBC, CloudKeeper, Google Cloud, Chingari, WeWork, Celcius, BlobCity, Recur, StateOfMindAI, SaphireX Surgicals, and Expand.ai.

The star-studded speaker lineup features actor-investor Dia Mirza, Ashwin Damera (Co-founder, Eruditus), music composer Yashraj Mukhate, Viraj Sheth (Co-founder, ﻿Monk Entertainment), Harsh Jain (Co-founder, Dream Sports Group), and Neeraj Roy (MD, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment).

Other sessions featured Dilip Asbe (CEO, NPCI), Dr Ramaswami N (CEO, Maharashtra State Innovation Society), Sridhar Sankararaman (MD, ﻿Multiples Alternate Asset Management), Nitin Chandalia (MD, BCG), Nandita Sinha (CEO, Myntra), and Dhruvil Sanghvi (Founder, ﻿LogiNext).

This year, the speaker list also includes successful entrepreneur-authors such as Ajai Chowdhry (Just Aspire), who inspired startups to make India a hardware powerhouse. See our extended coverage of all TechSparks Mumbai sessions here.

Now, what have you done today to not just dream big but do big and scale big?





(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at TechSparks Mumbai.)

