Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Govt set to announce national creators' awards to recognise new-age influencers, creators

The government is set to announce the national creators' awards to recognise new-age influencers and creators, official sources said on Friday.

Press Trust of India8550 Stories
Govt set to announce national creators' awards to recognise new-age influencers, creators

Friday February 09, 2024,

1 min Read

The government is set to announce the national creators' awards to recognise new-age influencers and creators, official sources said on Friday.

They said the first-of-its-kind awards will be targeted at "Gen Z", a reference to the young generation hooked to the internet and social media, and will be given in nearly 20 categories.

Social media influencers, such as those on YouTube and Instagram, will be in contention for the awards as well, the sources said.

One of the categories will be for those who have helped spread the country's soft power and culture internationally, they added.

Other categories may include "green champions", "swachhta ambassadors", "agro creators" and "tech creators", the sources said.

They said the awards will be on the lines of the national film awards, which recognise films in different languages and categories.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Untold Story Behind Flappy Bird's Viral Success and Shocking Disappearance

3

Edtech

PhysicsWallah ventures into physical school, will enrol 400 students

4

Funding

Neodocs secures $2M seed funding from Omidyar, Y-Combinator

5

AI Gen

From Worst Invention to Must-Have: How Crocs Flipped the Script on Footwear