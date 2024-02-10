Matrimony.com's consoliated profit declines 4.3% in December quarter

Matrimony services provider Matrimony.com has reported a 4.3% decline in consolidated profit at Rs 11.10 crore for the October-December 2023 quarter. The company had registered a consolidated profit at Rs 11.60 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2023, the consolidated profit grew to Rs 37.80 crore, as against Rs 35.26 crore registered year ago.

"We are working on various enhancements and new initiatives. These ongoing measures are expected to provide the desired momentum in the coming quarters," company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said in a statement on Saturday.

Total consolidated income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 123.54 crore from Rs 120.35 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Also Read How this startup is helping corporate hustlers find partners with AI-enabled matrimony app

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2023, the consolidated total income went up to Rs 381.41 crore, from Rs 360.19 crore registered in the same period of last year.

During the quarter under review, the company said it launched 'Safe Matrimony' campaign by roping in Bollywood actress Vidya Balan to create awareness about online frauds in matrimonial sites.

Matrimony.com is an Indian online matrimony service founded by Murugavel Janakiraman on April 14, 1997. The company is headquartered in Chennai. The company's flagship brand, BharatMatrimony, was launched in 2000 and has 130 offices in India.