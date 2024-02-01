Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Ranveer Singh invests in audio wearable brand boAt

The Bollywood actor has also been signed on as the official face of the brand's audio products and will be a key stakeholder in the brand's future.

Sayan Sen272 Stories
Ranveer Singh invests in audio wearable brand boAt

Thursday February 01, 2024,

2 min Read

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in audio wearable brand boAt. He has also been signed on as the official face of the brand's audio products.

"Ranveer's infectious energy and passion for music resonate perfectly with boAt's core values," said Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt.

"His investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionise the audio experience in India. Together, we'll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation."

As part of the deal, the actor will feature in an upcoming campaign for 'Nirvana'—boAt’s sub-brand of premium audio products, said the company in a statement. Singh will also become a key stakeholder in the brand's future, added the company.

In FY23, the wearable brand achieved its posted its best-ever revenue of Rs 3,377 crore. However, despite being profitable for eight consecutive years since its establishment, the company incurred a loss of Rs 129.4 crore in FY23, due to business development and advertising costs.

Revenue growth also tapered down to around 18% YoY, compared to the 133% average revenue growth it had achieved during the previous three fiscal years.

After postponing its plans for a public share sale due to stock market fluctuations, Imagine Marketing Limited, the parent company of boAt Lifestyle, is now looking at an FY25-FY26 timeframe for the initial public offering.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Govt pegs FY'25 disinvestment target at Rs 50,000 crore; to receive Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal

3

Union Budget

Stock markets stay flat with no boost from the Union Budget 2024

4

AI Gen

Sunrise Chronicles: Vincent van Gogh Painting Life's Challenges into Masterpieces

5

News

Budget 2024: Economists say fiscal numbers look realistic