AI SaaS startup Attentive Inc raises $7M in Series A funding

AI SaaS startup ﻿Attentive﻿ Inc raised $7 million in a Series A funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, with participation from existing investors Peak XV Partners and ﻿InfoEdge Ventures﻿.

The company will use the new capital to enhance product development, sales, marketing, and customer success initiatives, focusing on its recently launched products, Accelerate and Beam AI.

Accelerate is an outdoor services business management software, while Beam AI is an AI-based sales automation platform for the construction industry.

“Our mission is to be the technology partner of choice for the construction and outdoor services industries. With our AI-driven solutions, these sectors can automate archaic manual workflows and experience a dramatic uplift in productivity,” said Shiva Dhawan, Co-founder and CEO of Attentive.

S-based Attentive, founded by Dhawan, Rishabjit Singh, and Aishwarya in 2017, is an AI-based sales automation platform that addresses the challenges faced by construction and outdoor service businesses by enhancing sales and operations.

“Attentive’s innovative technology leverages Vision AI to drive disruptions in old-economy industries such as Outdoor Field Services and Construction. Organisations in these sectors are hungry for technology solutions that can substantially improve efficiencies in their businesses," said Nikhil Marwaha, Senior Executive Director at Vertex Ventures SEA and India.

Some of Attentive's clientele includes Brightview, Juniper, Sperber, US Lawns, Clean Scapes, Beary Landscaping, Sebert Landscape, Maldonado Nursery, Rexel, National Wholesale Supply, and Silicon Valley Mechanical, among others.