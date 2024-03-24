200 artists, 400 artworks: how this curator’s exhibition showcases art for diversity and creativity

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 755 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Creative spaces and community networks play an important role in nurturing talent and empowering the next wave of creators. Curators and art galleries are some of the core enablers of such creative movements.

In this photo essay, we profile the work of TV Tharakeshwari, a life member of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. She is a master's graduate from the College of Fine Arts, Bengaluru, and has worked as an artist, textile designer and teacher.

“I am thrilled to have had the opportunity from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath to organise a show to celebrate and appreciate women as part of International Women's Day 2024 celebrations,” she tells YourStory.

Tharakeshwari is also a social activist working with NGOs for the upliftment of women. She actively participates in group shows and contributes to educational institutes as a board member.

See our photo essays on two other fundraising exhibitions held on the occasion of International Women's Day in Bengaluru: Avyanna and Kala for Vidya.

The exhibitor lineup for Tharakeshwari’s show, some of whose works are profiled in this photo essay, include Shobha S Kiran, Shylaja Ramesh, Monica Prasad, Sonu Pujar, and Devipriya.

“The vision behind the exhibition was to encourage upcoming women artists and non-professional artists to showcase their artworks,” she explains.

Each of the participants was asked to share two of their latest artworks. They span media such as painting, graphic, sculpture, ceramic, traditional painting, mixed media, and installation.

“200 women artists participated in this exhibition. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath kindly provided the galleries at no cost for us to showcase the 400 artworks,” she says.

The artworks range in price from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh. They depict a variety of themes, including nature, habitat, daily life, social customs, and the need for change.

“Art reflects an expression of inner feelings. It helps to channel energy for creating a new soulful dimension,” Tharakeshwari describes. She enjoys travelling, as well as exploring and pursuing new artistic hand skills.

“Art is also a stress-buster. Schools and colleges should incorporate more kinds of activities related to art,” she advises.

As trends in Indian art today, she points to the growth of 3D digital art, performing arts, installations, and fabric art.

Tharakeshwari says she was delighted with the audience's reaction to her exhibition. “The audience was pleased to be witnessing such a celebratory platform to showcase artworks,” she enthuses.

Looking at the road ahead, Tharakeshwari plans to conduct art workshops that include short-term courses, art shows and exhibitions. “I will also work on interactive sessions to engage with art lovers,” she adds.

“For next year's event, we are looking forward to having a specific theme and various new art forms,” she adds.

“As a curator, I would personally define success as a combination of internal exploration and collaborating with fellow artists to celebrate and appreciate the curation,” she says.

“Support each other and create a community for aspiring artists to flourish and thrive,” Tharakeshwari signs off as a message to the creative community.

