Art for a cause: Rotary Club of Bangalore hosts Kala for Vidya education fundraiser

Commemorating International Women’s Day, the Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) is organising an art exhibition this weekend at the Conrad Hotel. The 17th edition of RCB’s flagship event is called Kala for Vidya, a fundraiser for the school Rotary Bangalore Vidyalaya (see our coverage of the 2022 edition here).

The platform showcases established as well as emerging artists. “Budding artists get access to a broad spectrum of art lovers and buyers, which will help them in their creative journeys,” Rotarian Sridhar Chari, CEO of Linkers Buying Service, tells YourStory.

The inauguration ceremony featured women leaders from RCB, including Nalini Nanjundayya, Gowri Oza, and Rosa Paramel. The lineup of 50 artists, some of whose works are featured in this photo essay, include Anand Bedrala, Basuki Dasgupta, Bhavani GS, Chandranath Acharya, Ganapati Hegde, Jyoti Gupta, Manisha Gopinath, and Nandesha Shanti Prakash.

“The extensive art collection on display celebrates the theme of ‘Oneness’ and invokes a greater appreciation for the sheer diversity in artistic expression, where newer trends, voices and vocabularies are expressed," explains curator Nalini Malaviya.

Many of the paintings have a QR code link to an explanatory YouTube video. It describes the concept behind the artwork and its execution.

Some of them also have an interactive feature that explains the health contributions of art. Art has a therapeutic component and is not just about wealth, Chari explains.

“Art and culture are cornerstones to our brand ethos, and we are keen to foster this community in Bengaluru through meaningful associations,” explains Digvijay Singh, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru.

The exhibition features artists from Bengaluru and across India. Many of them are presenting their recent drawings, paintings, mixed media works, and sculptures at the show for the first time.

“Kala for Vidya embodies our belief that art can be a powerful force for positive change,” RCB president Nalini Nanjundayya signs off.

Organising team from the Rotary Club of Bangalore

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)