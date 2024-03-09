Data-driven journeys: how travel tech startups are transforming customer experience

In today’s rapidly evolving travel landscape, the way we plan, book and experience our journeys has been revolutionised by the innovative efforts of travel tech startups. These forward-thinking companies are harnessing the power of data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to reshape the customer experience, making travel more convenient, personalised, and enjoyable than ever before.

In this context, branded buses represent a prime example of this transformative approach to inter-city travel.

New-age buses are using cutting-edge tech for a seamless travel experience, with real-time tracking, dynamic route optimisation, contactless ticketing, and safety features like CCTV cameras and app-based feedback systems. This convergence of technology and transportation enhances travellers’ experience, aligning with a more connected future of travel.

Personalised services

The travel sector has recognised the importance of deep understanding of its customers to deliver compelling experiences. This understanding delves into who the travellers are, their desires, and the purpose behind their journeys.

It is clear that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer sufficient. Consequently, new travel tech startups are increasingly adopting AI and ML algorithms to deliver tailored services that address the unique requirements of each individual traveller.

These innovative startups go beyond to ensure a punctual, comfortable and safe travel experience; they are committed to crafting meticulously curated, personalised itineraries that align precisely with each traveller’s preferences and needs.

This dedication ensures that every aspect of the bus journey–from dining options to scheduled stops–is tailored to provide a uniquely satisfying and convenient travel experience for passengers. This personalised approach contributes significantly to a more enjoyable and stress-free travel experience, setting a new standard for customer satisfaction in the travel industry.

Predicting customer needs and quick resolution

One of the most remarkable ways travel tech startups are enhancing the customer experience is by identifying the bus travellers’ needs, preferences and challenges. By analysing vast datasets, the new-age branded bus players revolutionalise the travel experience for the Bharat traveller by not only working on the pain points but also making travellers comfortable with the new advancements.

Today, customer feedback reaches the concerned authorities more swiftly and effectively than ever before. Thanks to advanced technology, branded buses now capture not only travellers' feedback but also their journey details with just a click.

This wealth of data enables authorities to analyse situations quickly and efficiently, empowering them to promptly address any issues that arise during the journey.

Optimising pricing strategies

Gone are the days of fixed and inflexible pricing for travel services. Emerging travel tech firms are using advanced pricing algorithms to optimise fares and accommodation costs. By analysing market trends, demand patterns, and historical data, they can offer competitive pricing that benefits both travellers and service providers.

This dynamic pricing strategy allows travellers to find the best deals while ensuring that travel businesses remain profitable.

User satisfaction and destination preferences

The satisfaction of travellers is paramount to the success of new-age mobility solutions. Through data analysis and feedback mechanisms, these startups gain insights into user experiences and use this information to continuously improve their services. They can identify pain points, rectify issues promptly, and enhance the overall travel experience.

Additionally, by tracking destination preferences, startups can provide travellers with recommendations that align with their interests, making every trip memorable.

Benefits of big data

The backbone of this transformation is big data. By collecting and analysing massive amounts of data, encompassing everything from booking habits to travel behaviour, startups are able to make data-driven decisions, innovate their offerings, and refine their services. With big data, they can identify emerging trends, adapt to changing customer preferences, and stay ahead of the competition.

Undoubtedly with innovations like self-driving cars, electric vehicles, in-vehicle data connectivity, mechanisms for sharing rides and vehicles, and other technologies, getting around cities will become easier, faster and safer.

As we move into the future, the fusion of technology and data will continue to drive innovation in the travel sector, ensuring that each journey is not just a trip but a memorable and tailored experience.

The author is Co-founder and CEO of IntrCity SmartBus.