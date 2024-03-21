Financial services firm Angel One has partnered with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a period of five years from 2024 to 2028, the company said on Thursday.

The move, which comes a day before the cricket tournament begins, will see Angel One serve as an associate partner of IPL in the financial services category, it said in a statement.

"Our primary focus is on expanding into the multi-service sector, where we can meet all our customers' financial needs. This partnership strengthens our efforts to reach millions of Indians," said Dinesh D. Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Angel One Ltd.

Founded in 1996 by Thakkar, along with Dinesh Radhakrishnan, the company provides broking services, margin trading facilities, loans against shares, research services, depository services, investment education, and financial products. Angel One went public in 2020 and clocked a revenue of Rs 3,021 crore in FY23.

In 2023, the company unveiled its smart investing super app for young Indian investors. The one-stop shop app offers online trading and investing, direct mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds, NCDs, and more.

The same year, it also acquired the team of Dstreet Finance, a Bengaluru-based fintech startup, and also received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to sponsor a mutual fund—a significant development for Angel One and its clients alike.