In content creation, everyone expects to be a T20 star, but the space is like an ongoing test match, said Niyati Mavinkurve, Co-founder, Abhi and Niyu.

During Day 2 of YourStory's TechSparks in Mumbai, Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve delved into the realm of content creation and the playbook for online success.

In 2018, the husband-wife duo started their pet project Following Love after which they started their official YouTube channel Abhi and Niyu. The channel has amassed 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 5.7 million YouTube subscribers.

Discussing the playbook for online success among creators, Niyati emphasised the absence of a definitive rulebook, stressing instead the significance of consistency and the drive to make an impact.

Confusing fame with success

The content creation space grew substantially in 2020. According to Himanshu Garg, CEO and Founder of creator-first marketplace Fanztar, the creator economy is booming and is currently a $100 billion market.

This means that the space is more competitive than ever before. Abhiraj cautioned against creators chasing fame before achieving true success, deeming it a dangerous territory. "Content creators must find joy in creation; therein lies the authentic motivation, not in pursuit of external validation like views or likes, as these factors lie beyond our control," he asserted.

The money-making mantra

While the creator economy is growing, creators are failing to monetise their content. Only 150,000 of 80 million creators in India are able to monetise; a mere 0.2% of the community.

"Monetising content isn't exclusive to creators; it merely captivates outsiders. Creating impactful content hinges on fulfilling a need, not necessarily a groundbreaking idea," Abhiraj said.

Niyati added that many creators erroneously believe that exceptional content demands groundbreaking ideas, whereas in truth, it must cater to a need, offering genuine value. "Generating revenue isn't arduous and can include things like writing books, merchandising and brand partnerships," the duo affirmed.

Navigating disagreements

Abhiraj touched upon the highs and lows inherent in a creator's journey, noting that positive feedback often eludes creators, while negative comments can prove overwhelming. However, he stressed the importance of developing immunity to negativity.

"It's crucial to remember that once content is released, it's no longer solely ours; it belongs to the people. Dwelling on feedback endlessly impedes progress," Abhiraj remarked.

Niyati acknowledged the prevalence of lows in a creator's journey but emphasised the equally enriching highs, urging creators to persevere through challenging times.