Brands
The Captable
SMB Story
HerStory
Social Story
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
YS TV
Discover
List Your Company
Startup Spotlight
Pitchfest
Events
Newsletter

Ys Buzz

Start your day with impactful startup stories and concise news! All delivered in a quick five-minute read in your inbox.

More
Glossary
Everything AI
Opinion
Press Release

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

News

Quick commerce firms report bump in sales during Holi

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, said that the company hit an all-time high order per minute during Holi, as well as "almost every other metric on board."

Akanksha Sarma177 Stories
Quick commerce firms report bump in sales during Holi

Monday March 25, 2024 , 2 min Read

Leading quick commerce firms—Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit—all reported a bump in sales during Holi this year.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit—the quick commerce arm of Zomato, said that the company hit its all-time 'high orders' and order per minute on Sunday in the run-up to Holi, beating the previous record set on Valentine's Day this year. The sale of gulal, a top-selling item for the company around the festival, broke the previous year's record, Dhindsa said in a post on X.

"Basically - we’ve already delivered more Gulal today than we did same time last year. And will definitely cross the combined Gulal sales on Choti Holi the last 2 years," he noted.

Blinkit's competitor, Swiggy, said orders per minute today were higher than the previous day, per Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-founder and Head of Swiggy Instamart. "Instamart has already sold more than 5X more flowers this Holi compared to last," he said in a post on X.

Also Read
Zepto tests subscription plan Zepto Pass to enable free deliveries

The company began receiving orders for gulal as early as 6 am, he noted.

Meanwhile, at Zepto, sales for juices and mixers were still going strong on the platform, Zepto's CEO Aadit Palecha mentioned on X. "Sales of juices and mixers are spiking in the evening as customers retreat to house parties," he noted.

YourStory has reached out to Zepto for a comment. This story will be updated to reflect the company's response.

Last week, Swiggy said it would be integrating InsanelyGood into its Instamart vertical. The integration will enable users to order premium groceries on Instamart, which typically offers fast-moving goods, through a separate entry point.

Meanwhile, Zepto also rolled out its loyalty programme Zepto Pass last month for free delivery and discounts.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

  • Just In
  • Quick commerce
  • Holi
  • zepto
  • Swiggy
  • Swiggy Instamart
  • Blinkit