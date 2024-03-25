Quick commerce firms report bump in sales during Holi

Leading quick commerce firms—Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit—all reported a bump in sales during Holi this year.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit—the quick commerce arm of Zomato, said that the company hit its all-time 'high orders' and order per minute on Sunday in the run-up to Holi, beating the previous record set on Valentine's Day this year. The sale of gulal, a top-selling item for the company around the festival, broke the previous year's record, Dhindsa said in a post on X.

"Basically - we’ve already delivered more Gulal today than we did same time last year. And will definitely cross the combined Gulal sales on Choti Holi the last 2 years," he noted.

Blinkit's competitor, Swiggy, said orders per minute today were higher than the previous day, per Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-founder and Head of Swiggy Instamart. "Instamart has already sold more than 5X more flowers this Holi compared to last," he said in a post on X.

Also Read Zepto tests subscription plan Zepto Pass to enable free deliveries

The company began receiving orders for gulal as early as 6 am, he noted.

Meanwhile, at Zepto, sales for juices and mixers were still going strong on the platform, Zepto's CEO Aadit Palecha mentioned on X. "Sales of juices and mixers are spiking in the evening as customers retreat to house parties," he noted.

YourStory has reached out to Zepto for a comment. This story will be updated to reflect the company's response.

Last week, Swiggy said it would be integrating InsanelyGood into its Instamart vertical. The integration will enable users to order premium groceries on Instamart, which typically offers fast-moving goods, through a separate entry point.

Meanwhile, Zepto also rolled out its loyalty programme Zepto Pass last month for free delivery and discounts.