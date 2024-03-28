Funding news

Troovy raises Rs 5 Cr in a funding round

FMCG startup Troovy said it raised Rs 5 crore in a funding round led by Veltis Capital, Mumbai. The funds will be used to further the startup's presence in the direct-to-consumer space, besides expanding its reach in ecommerce channels and adding to its product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Other news

Atypical Advantage completes delivery of 400 workshops to 40,000 workers

Atypical Advantage, a firm specialising in bringing awareness of disabilities to the workplace, has delivered more than 400 successful sensitisation workshops throughout the country. These workshops have positively impacted 40,000 employees across various industries, the company said in a statement.

Firms like Tata Steel, Indigo Airlines and Marico, having actively incorporated these workshops into their organisational development programs, a list which includes about 75 companies in total.

UNICEF partners with IIHMR Delhi & IIT Mumbai to launch health digital courses

UNICEF has partnered with the International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) Delhi, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to launch a comprehensive health course.

This course will equip healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, healthcare administrators, and allied health professionals with the skills to support the digital transformation of the healthcare sector, the company said in a statement.

The 10-week course includes nine modules and covers a range of topics crucial to digital health implementation.

Prodigy Finance announces scholarships for students

Fintech firm Prodigy Finance has said it will offer scholarships worth $5000 each to five students. This initiative aims to bridge the financial gap for exceptional students pursuing higher education abroad, fostering the next generation of global leaders. This scholarship will be granted irrespective of the field of study or financial capability, the company said in a statement.

