Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (March 8, 2024)

Funding

abCoffee gets $3.4M in Series A funding

abCoffee, a tech-enabled grab-and-go specialty coffee company has raised $3.4 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Tanglin Venture Partners.

The fresh funds will help abCoffee accelerate its supply chain and technology stack.

Abhijeet Anand, Founder & CEO of abCoffee with his team

abCoffee was founded in 2022 by Abhijeet Anand, an alumnus of IIT Dhanbad with over eight years of experience at Schlumberger, a leading oil and gas multinational.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nexus Venture Partners and receive continued support from Tanglin Ventures in our mission to make specialty coffee accessible and enjoyable for everyone in India. We continue to remain capital efficient, leverage supply chain optimisation and innovate new products for the masses,” said Anand.

Other News

UPI is Now Accepted in Nepal

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Fonepay Payment Service Ltd, Nepal’s largest payment network, have announced that Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is now live for cross-border transactions between India and Nepal.

Following the unveiling event at Global Fintech Fest 2023 in India in September, both entities are now fully operational and ready to facilitate QR-code-based person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions between the two countries. In its first phase, this partnership will enable Indian consumers to make instant, secure and convenient UPI payments across various business stores in Nepal by using UPI-enabled Apps. Merchants acquired by the participating members of Fonepay Network can seamlessly accept UPI payments from Indian customers.

“This initiative not only signifies our commitment to innovating the digital payments space but also reflects our dedication to creating new avenues for trade, strengthening the bond between the two nations. We envision this partnership as a catalyst for greater financial inclusion and economic prosperity in the region, and we are excited to embark on this journey of transformation together,” said Ritesh Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, NIPL.

Navana.ai launches Bodhi streaming speech recognition API for Indian AI

Navana.ai has announced the launch of ‘Bodhi’, its second-generation Multilingual Voice AI model, designed to cater to businesses across the country. The new LLM (Large Language Models) of Navana Automatic Voice Recognition (ASR) will support 11+ different languages in India. The plug-and-play methodology of the current version of Navana ASR software simplifies adoption and implementation while offering enhanced customisation and above 85% accuracy with faster reaction times.

Navana.ai's flagship deployment, Hello Ujjivan App, developed in collaboration with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, recently completed a year of deployment.

"The Indian landscape, with its myriad languages and dialects, poses unique challenges to digital accessibility. Recognising that nearly 75% of the population prefers voice,-based interactions, Navana.ai is dedicated to bridging communication barriers and facilitating online engagement, particularly among non-English speaking internet users," said Raoul Nanavati, Co-Founder, Navana.ai.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)