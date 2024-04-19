Bengaluru-based sportswear and athleisure brand ﻿Agilitas Sports﻿has secured an exclusive long-term licence for Lotto, an Italian sports brand, from its owner WHP Global.

Agilitas will have exclusive rights to design, produce, market, and distribute Lotto products across India, Australia, and soon South Africa.

“We are excited to launch our first consumer brand licence, Lotto. Through this 40-year licence agreement, we will build and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and design innovation for Lotto for its product development, in addition to marketing and retailing of the brand,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Co-founder & CEO of Agilitas Sports.

“We aim to build an agile product creation cycle and supply chain that is vertically integrated from manufacturing to retail. This would enable us to react quickly to consumer insights and the latest trends in an agile and nimble manner. As Agilitas Sports pursues profitable and sustainable growth, this collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on our business and the consumer markets under the licence,” he added.

The company plans to invest heavily in manufacturing, design, R&D, supply chain, marketing, and distribution.

"We are delighted to embark on this journey with Agilitas Sports. We are impressed by the expertise of the company's founders in the sportswear and athleisure market, along with the comprehensive business model they have crafted at Agilitas," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global.

"Their dedicated focus on the sportswear industry, and a profound belief in India's promising future as well as other markets like Australia and South Africa, is in line with our core mission of growing the Lotto brand globally," he added.

Agilitas will distribute Lotto products through direct-to-consumer online channels, brand-exclusive stores, shop-in-shops with retail partners, and online marketplaces. Concurrently, it will focus on nurturing talent and forging partnerships with designers, artists and musicians, the company said in a statement.

The company plans to launch products across categories such as footwear, apparel, accessories, and sports equipment by early 2025. It recently acquired Mochiko Shoes, an Indian sports footwear manufacturer.

In December, Agilitas sealed a Rs 100-crore investment from ﻿ Nexus Venture Partners﻿.

Agilitas was founded by Abhishek Ganguly, former MD of Puma (India & South-East Asia); Atul Bajaj, former executive director of sales and operations at Puma India, and Amit Prabhu, former chief financial officer at Puma India.