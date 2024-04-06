Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 755 posts, we featured an art festival, a cartoon gallery. a world music festival, a telecom expo, a millets fair, a climate change expo, a wildlife conference, a startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and a jazz festival.

The Whitefield Art Collective has launched the 7th edition of its exhibition at VR Bengaluru this weekend (see our coverage of four earlier editions here). With the theme Transcending Boundaries, the exhibition will be held from April 5 to May 5.

It is supported by Yuj Arts Foundation, as part of the Public Art Festivals series. It aims to inspire aspiring artists to challenge conventional thinking and surpass the ordinary and the familiar.

Established in 2016, Whitefield Art Collective brings together emerging and renowned artists, showcasing diverse artworks. The month-long event spans painting, cinema, photography, musical performances, and workshops, with over 100 artworks on display.

Partners include Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bangalore University, Bangalore School of Design, and Sara Arakkal gallery. UNESCO, Iconic Women Project, and Million Dreams Academy are other collaborators.

The inauguration featured a flute performance by Pandit Pravin Godkhindi, unveiling of the Kala Car artwork by Pradeep Kumar, and a classical dance performance by Vivrtti Dance Company. One of the exhibition highlights is a series of portraits of women in science based on the UNESCO publication A Braided River: The Universe of Indian Women in Science.

“Every year, our theme selection process is a collaborative effort, involving discussions with artists and faculty members,” Whitefield Art Collective's curator Sumi Gupta tells YourStory.

The team prioritises topics around which conversations are regarded as necessary.

“In today's interconnected world, the notion of breaking down barriers—be they physical, cultural, linguistic, or ideological—is a pertinent and timely topic,” she explains.

Sumi Gupta

Gupta is particularly thrilled to feature the Iconic Women Project by Kadambari Misra this year.

“This captivating photo exhibit narrates the stories of often-overlooked female icons from history, further enriching our commitment to celebrating and honouring the contributions of women throughout time,” she affirms.

As trends in Indian art, Gupta points to the growing interest in digital and immersive art, reflecting the influence of technology on creative expression. There is also an increased appreciation for multisensory experiences among art enthusiasts.

“However, it is essential to emphasise that physical art forms continue to hold enduring appeal and relevance. Moreover, there is a noticeable resurgence of artists reconnecting with their roots, reviving folk and traditional art forms, and bringing them into the mainstream,” she adds.

Pandit Pravin Godkhindi

The art industry in India has evolved over the years and there are multiple roles that can be pursued.

“Art curation, education, sales and marketing, art therapy, public art, architecture, generative AI art, and product design are just some of these diverse roles,” Gupta observes.

Art restoration and conservation are crucial for preserving cultural heritage in a time of rapid globalisation. Such fields also offer rewarding career paths.

“The art world offers endless possibilities for entrepreneurs and creative individuals alike. It is a thriving environment with innovation and self-expression,” she adds.

She also offers tips for aspiring artists.

“Embracing the power of collaboration, especially interdisciplinary collaborations and working with individuals from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, will help gain fresh perspectives and enrich the creative process,” she suggests.

“Being innovative and original in your work is key to creating strong works of art. Pushing the boundaries of creativity and exploring new avenues of expression will help to stand out in a crowded artistic landscape,” Gupta signs off.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)