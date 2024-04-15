How Shipyaari’s trifecta can be the game-changer for business logistics

In the rollercoaster world of logistics, Shipyaari's narrative unfolds like a blockbuster saga, dazzling with its blend of innovation, strategy, and execution. With a 2X revenue boost and a doubled customer base in the last fiscal year, Shipyaari demonstrates the formidable power of harnessing diverse strengths for a unified goal.

Yet, this prologue merely sets the stage.

As we step into FY24-25, the saga of Shipyaari is far from over. The logistics company, in its 11th year, is gearing up for its most audacious chapter yet. This next phase promises to push the boundaries of logistics with an arsenal of enhanced technologies and a bold triple-play strategy, setting the stage for an era of unprecedented innovation and efficiency.

The winning trifecta has been deployed

As Shipyaari embarks on its transformative journey, it’s setting a new benchmark in the logistics industry with the introduction of three innovative verticals: Sprint, Aggregation, and Lighthouse. These verticals are the pillars of Shipyaari's strategy to revolutionise logistics; each is led by founders and co-founders from within the company's ranks, who bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to their respective domains.

Nayan Ratandhayara, Co-founder and CEO, Shipyaari says, “As we head into the next financial year, our goal is on diversifying our services to align with our vision. We're not just a logistics aggregator; we're diving into unique SaaS solutions to boost customer satisfaction. By establishing different verticals with dedicated heads, we're getting closer to customers while ensuring profitability. Our objective is to enhance customer satisfaction through our innovative range of tech-driven services, extending beyond logistics, ensuring seamless operations and delivering superior experiences for our clients.”

Sprint: The flagship vertical, SY Sprint, redefines the logistics landscape by offering same-day, next-day, and hyperlocal delivery services. In a world where time is of the essence, SY Sprint ensures the lightning-fast movement of goods without compromising on customer experience. This vertical caters to the growing demand for faster deliveries, providing a reliable solution for brands that span metropolitan to Tier III cities. SY Sprint is about more than just speed; it's about reimagining logistics to meet the modern consumer's expectations.

Aggregation: Building on its legacy, the Aggregation vertical enhances the service offerings with SY Express , its own on-ground fleet responsible for first-mile pickups, delivery to hubs, and sorting. This strategic move eliminates common logistics challenges such as weight discrepancies and disputes, ensuring a smooth operation from start to finish. With guaranteed on-time pickups, this vertical is designed to foster trust among customers and partners, reinforcing Shipyaari's commitment to reliability and excellence.

Lighthouse : Shipyaari’s SaaS suite introduces plug-and-play solutions that empower businesses across various sectors. These innovations include tools for accurate address capturing, real-time order tracking, and enhanced customer engagement, creating a holistic ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders. From customers and ecommerce businesses to logistics carriers, the SaaS Products vertical, SY Lighthouse, is a testament to Shipyaari's vision of leveraging technology to streamline logistics and enhance the overall service experience.

Shipyaari’s strategy is driven by a dedication to experience, efficiency, and experimentation—aiming to meet and exceed customer expectations with seamless and memorable logistics solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce our SaaS line-up: Delta, Magic Address, SY Listen, SY Flow. With Delta and Magic Address set to go live within the Q1 FY24-25, we are planning to launch 9 more SaaS products which will solve varied problems faced by the businesses in terms of customer sentiment analysis and also enable them to automate their sales, leads, raising tickets, and much more. Our suite of products is our collective direction to improve customer experience and optimise operational efficiency empowering businesses to grow in this ever-evolving digital market”, says Pallav Jagoori, Chief Product Officer, Shipyaari.

Central to this ambition is the commitment to achieve pan-India delivery within 30 hours, using advanced technology and a robust network to ensure swift deliveries nationwide. Moreover, Shipyaari's investment in supply chain innovation highlights a focus on agility, transparency, and sustainable growth, setting new industry standards and crafting a future where logistics is not only efficient and effective but also continually adapting to the evolving needs of the market.

SaaS innovation

Shipyaari Lighthouse goes far beyond mere efficiency enhancements and is reshaping how the industry interacts with data, engages customers, and synchronises operations.

The first product, Delta is a Whatsapp solutions suite which caters to solve a wide array of communication related problems faced by businesses in digital and traditional commerce.

Its comprehensive solutions allow users to create automated workflows (as per their business requirement), have real-time chats with customers, sell their products on Whatsapp and enable payments on Whatsapp. Businesses can drive ~60% of revenue where they can notify, chat & engage with users - all in one platform.

Another crucial SaaS solution, Magic Address, addresses the vexing issue of incorrect or incomplete deliveries by correcting and enhancing the accuracy of address data in real time, aiming to significantly reduce return-to-origin instances by 27%.

One of their unique SaaS offerings is SY Listen which uses advanced machine learning to analyse customer communications, offering insights to elevate service standards by understanding speech patterns and languages. Another tool, Flow, simplifies the integration of enterprise tools, from ERP systems to social media, enabling seamless automation of business operations.

Together, the three verticals, Sprint, Aggregation ft. SY Express and Lighthouse, address logistics and ecommerce's pressing needs for speed, assurance, and efficiency. The rollout of these products highlights Shipyaari's commitment to leading the charge in logistics innovation, aiming to significantly boost user engagement and achieve remarkable revenue growth across all verticals.

“In the coming years, we aim to capitalise on the Bharat start-up movement. At Shipyaari, we have always believed in empowering these companies on their journey to becoming the next unicorn. With our innovative solutions we plan to give them these SaaS tools/ products which will delight their customers and drive positive change”, says Vishal Totla, Co-founder & COO, Shipyaari.

As Shipyaari ventures into FY24-25, it is at the forefront of a transformative journey. Committed to revolutionising logistics by productising services, the company aims to generate new employment opportunities and create value for all stakeholders. With a focus on fostering innovation across the supply chain, Shipyaari is poised to reshape the industry, ensuring a future marked by efficiency and progress.