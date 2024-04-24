Foodtech company ﻿Swiggy﻿ has introduced a new tool, designed to help restaurants leverage their online presence across various platforms and social media to boost business while engaging a wider audience.

Dubbed Smart Links, restaurants can deploy these tailored links across their social media profiles on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, guiding customers to their menu page on Swiggy. Restaurant partners can access Smart Links through the Swiggy Owner app.

“Many restaurants, especially the smaller brands, struggle to see the social media excitement translate to business without the right tools,” Deepak Maloo, AVP – Supply, Swiggy, said.

“This allows them to measure individual channel performance and compare all in the owner app, thereby promoting themselves effectively, driving actual orders, and gaining a better understanding of their customers as well as spend on online platforms and social media,” he added.

The tool provides insights into a customer's post-click actions, including determining if they are a new user.

According to Swiggy, Smart Links helps restaurant partners assess the performance of their social media campaigns more effectively by enabling this tracking, allowing them to optimise future campaigns.

Swiggy claims that almost 60% of all Smart Links orders for a restaurant have come from new consumers, and the tool has driven over four million menu sessions, covering 35,000 restaurant partners.

On average, newly launched brands utilising the tool have seen a 120% surge in menu visits compared to those not using it, and they are twice as likely to garner a rating within the initial 15 days of operation when employing Smart Links, as per Swiggy.

Earlier this month, Swiggy announced integrating Swiggy Mall with its quick commerce service, Instamart, to offer consumers a wider range of non-grocery products.