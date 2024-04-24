Transformative trends in 2024 in the hospitality industry

The hospitality industry has always been at the forefront of adapting to evolving trends and catering to customer preferences. From advanced reservation systems to personalised guest experiences, technological advancements have played a crucial role in shaping the way hotels, resorts, and other hospitality businesses provide their services. In this dynamic sector, staying ahead means understanding the trends that are defining its trajectory.

The hospitality sector in India

The hospitality sector in India faced several challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting travel, accommodation, and other related services. By the latter half of 2021, the sector had witnessed signs of recovery with increased domestic travel demand.

There was a resurgence in leisure travel to destinations in hill stations, beach resorts, and offbeat locales. Hotels and resorts in these regions experienced a surge in bookings and occupancies. In 2023, listed hotel companies witnessed double-digit revenue growth, attributed to domestic demand, a resurgence in foreign tourist arrivals, and significant global events such as India's G20 Presidency and the men's cricket World Cup.

The hotel and tourism industries are on the cusp of a significant transformation. Reports by ICRA, investment information and credit rating agency, suggest that the hospitality industry in India will experience double-digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2024. This growth will be driven by domestic leisure travel, business travel, demand from corporate events, and an increase in foreign tourist arrivals.

Here are some of the key trends that are set to further revolutionise the industry.

Hybrid hospitality: entering a new era

The concept of hybrid hospitality aims to provide guests with accommodations that go beyond traditional hospitality, creating versatile spaces that blend the comforts of home, the functionality of an office, and the services typically found in hotels. It involves combining different trends, such as incorporating advanced cleanliness measures, embracing technology for seamless experiences, offering adaptable spaces suitable for remote work, and emphasising sustainability practices.

This amalgamation is a holistic philosophy that envisions an accommodation as more than just a transient abode.

Embracing technology’s evolution

Technology continues to redefine the guest experience. From contactless check-ins to AI-driven personalisation, the hospitality sector is integrating tech-driven solutions to elevate customer service. This year, we can expect further innovations blending seamless convenience with personalisation, setting new standards for guest satisfaction.

Experience over accommodation

2024 marks a shift from conventional accommodations to experiential stays. Travellers seek immersive experiences, and hotels are responding by curating unique offerings—be it cultural immersions, local culinary experiences, or wellness-focused retreats—creating memories beyond just a place to stay.

The advent of remote work

According to the journal Tourism Economics, remote-work flexibility also serves as a significant advantage to the travel and hospitality industries. The number of days worked from home grew from 5% before the lockdowns to 28%, more than 1 in 4 days. 34% of leisure travellers said they plan to travel while they work remotely.

With more work days spent outside of the office, the duration of both leisure and business trips could increase. Hospitality offerings suited to meet these specific demands, such as aparthotels and hybrid hospitality with flexibility of stay, larger rooms, and amenities that make you feel at home, are poised to gain greater popularity amongst travellers.

Expanding revenue management beyond rooms

Revenue management needs to encompass diverse segments, such as food and beverage, moving beyond dependence on Excel spreadsheets. The emphasis should also be on maintaining clean data management across these sectors and progressively adopting technology to shift the emphasis from average daily rate to overall total profit performance.

Data security is paramount

Securing guest data is imperative, necessitating robust and compliant systems aligned with data protection regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation. Trust and security hold utmost importance in the hospitality sector. Implementing robust data security measures is vital to protecting customer privacy, ensuring regulatory compliance, and upholding the integrity of the business.

Forward-looking planning

Hotels must embrace a forward-thinking approach, strategising not only for the near term but also for the subsequent five years to align with changing market dynamics. To bolster revenue growth, it’s essential for hotels to provide additional services to their customers through alternative sources beyond accommodations–such as co-working spaces, wellness-centric amenities, positioning hotels as neighbourhood hubs–and engage with the local community to monetise non-room areas.

Journey forward

The year 2024 presents an exciting landscape for the hospitality industry—a canvas where technology, sustainability, adaptability, experience, and well-being converge to redefine guest expectations. Pioneering this future requires a proactive approach, with a commitment to embracing these trends and leveraging innovation to craft an unparalleled guest experience.

The journey forward is not just about adapting to these trends but also about leading the way, setting new benchmarks, and crafting a future where hospitality is synonymous with innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled experiences.

The author is the co-founder & CEO of Olive by Embassy, the co-living and hospitality wing of the Embassy Group.