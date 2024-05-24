GenDino's exclusive AI-powered Chrome Dino game builder

Do you like to play with the Dino when Google Chrome gets offline? There is some great news for you! Google Labs on May 21st officially announced on platform X (formerly Twitter) that users can create their customised GenDino for a limited period. They openly welcomed online users to get their hands on this new tool.

The decade-old feature that came in 2014 by the UX team of Google now is bringing a twist. Users can build any combination type of prompts and characters in the same setting. Here is how you can take advantage of it.

How to create a custom Dino game?

Credit: https://labs.google/gendino

Powered by Imagen 2, GenDino allows users to give prompts to make their own game. You can use your imagination to build a unique style of the iconic Dino game. From rainbows to aliens, there's so much you could explore!

Here are the steps you can follow to create one yourself!

Firstly, you need to go to the website labs.google/gendino.

It will ask you to sign in with your Google account.

You will see 3 prompt boxes that need to be filled

Type your character details for example "A Monkey Jumping Cloud Past City" (We have added an image above for your reference)

Click on "Let's Run" and start playing your game!

If you feel like you have run out of ideas, press on "I'm Feeling Lucky" in the left corner of the web page and it will give you 3 prompts randomly for you. This is also a great option for those wondering how flexible is this game.

What is Imagen 2?

Imagen 2 is defined by Google FAQs as "Google’s suite of advanced text-to-image diffusion technologies". It is capable of creating high-quality image results and available in AI mode Gemini, ImageFX and Search Generative Experience. The company has also mentioned that developers and cloud customers can get their hands on the API of Imagen 2 through Google Could Vertex AI.

Will GenDino disappear?

Google's biggest event Google I/O keynote was held on 14th May. Before the event, attendees got first-hand experience with using GenDino. Everyone was happy to make their version of the classic Dino game finally but that did not last long. After 10 a.m. PT on the day of the keynote event, GenDino was unable.

However, it came back soon which made users wonder why. The reason is Google Labs rolled out this to celebrate International Dino Day. So, it will be available for one week and currently, the countdown suggests it will be accessible for 5 more days. Go and try out this feature before it also leaves the face of the earth like the dinosaurs did.

The takeaway

Although GenDino is an exciting feature and will not stay forever, it is a fun experiment by Google Labs. With 3 simple prompts, you can set a customised version of the game and even play it out for free! However, there is a countdown for this feature which means it will be available for a short time so go ahead and let your imagination take the steering wheel! Happy gaming!