Every day there is news about some company handing out pink slips to its employees. Layoffs are unfortunately a reality in today's business world. When enterprises have to make tough decisions to downsize their workforce, it can be a challenging time for those who are let go and those who remain.

The employees who are left behind often experience what is called survivor syndrome, where they feel guilty for still having a job while their colleagues do not. To overcome survivor syndrome, employees must take care of themselves emotionally and professionally.

Here is a short guide with tips to help you navigate this difficult time.

What is survivor syndrome?

Survivor syndrome is a psychological phenomenon experienced by individuals who remain employed after witnessing their colleagues being laid off. It encompasses feelings of guilt, fear, anxiety, and insecurity, often stemming from the survivor's belief that they may be next in line for termination.

This syndrome can significantly impact employee morale, productivity, and overall well-being. The fear of job loss can create a toxic work environment, hindering collaboration, innovation, and trust among team members. Moreover, the emotional toll of survivor syndrome can lead to decreased job satisfaction, increased stress levels, and even physical health issues if left unaddressed. Ultimately, survivor syndrome acts as a handicap, impeding an individual's ability to perform at their best and hindering organisational success.

6 ways to navigate around survivor's syndrome

1. Acknowledge your feelings

It is completely normal to feel a range of emotions post layoffs, including guilt, fear, sadness, and even relief. Allow yourself to feel these emotions and acknowledge them without judgment. Talking to a friend, family member or therapist can help you process your feelings. This can also provide you with a safe space to discuss your emotions and offer support and guidance on how to cope with them.

2. Focus on the present

Losing coworkers or projects can be overwhelming. Give yourself some time to adjust to your new work environment. Instead of worrying about what may happen in the future, try to stay present and focus on your work and responsibilities in the here and now. Set small achievable goals for yourself and celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how small.

3. Stay connected

Keep in touch with your former colleagues who were laid off, as well as your current coworkers. This can help provide support and a sense of community during this challenging time. Building strong relationships with your associates is a great way to create a positive work environment and boost morale.

4. Seek out new opportunities

Use this time as an opportunity to reassess your career goals and explore new possibilities. Consider taking on new projects or responsibilities at work, or seek out additional training or education to enhance your skills. Networking with other professionals in your industry on platforms like LinkedIn can also open up new growth opportunities.

5. Practice self-care

To stay resilient during times of change and uncertainty, it is crucial to prioritise self-care. Make sure to get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly, and take breaks whenever needed. Engaging in activities that bring you joy and relaxation, such as hobbies or spending time with loved ones, can reduce stress and improve your overall well-being.

6. Stay positive

Experiencing layoffs can be a difficult and stressful situation. However, it is important to stay optimistic during such times. Remember that tough situations can also bring new opportunities. Try to focus on things you can control, such as your actions and reactions, and strive to find a positive outcome during this time.

The bottom line

By following these tips, you can navigate the aftermath of layoffs and emerge stronger and more resilient. It is essential to remember that you are not alone in this experience, and with time and effort, you can overcome survivor syndrome and thrive in your career.