Corning, Optiemus break ground on India's first Gorilla cover-glass manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

Gorilla Glass maker Corning Incorporated and telecom and manufacturing enterprise Optiemus Infracom Ltd broke ground on the Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech) facility in Tamil Nadu to produce high-quality, finished cover-glass parts for mobile consumer electronics.

Located at the SIPCOT Pillaipakkam industrial park in Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu, the BIG Tech facility is expected to help strengthen local supply chains and create employment opportunities.

"By actively supporting our customers as they advance their supply chains, we’re giving more consumers in the region an opportunity to experience the renowned durability of Gorilla Glass," said David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass.

Gorilla Glass is a brand of chemically strengthened glass developed by Corning Inc, which is used to make the screens of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices. It is said to be more resistant to scratches and damages from drops. The cover material has been designed into more than eight billion devices by more than 45 major brands, said the company.

“It is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu as we welcome Corning Incorporated and Optiemus Infracom to build a world-class facility here,” said MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“Today’s ground-breaking for Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies not only marks a significant investment in our state's industrial capabilities but also reinforces Tamil Nadu’s position as a hub for innovation and technological advancement. We are committed to supporting such ventures that create job opportunities and drive sustainable economic growth for the state and India," he added.

“Corning and Optiemus’s decision to establish a facility in Tamil Nadu is a testament to the robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment that the region offers,” said TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu.

“The new facility will create hundreds of job opportunities for our people and significantly contribute to our vision of making Tamil Nadu a global manufacturing powerhouse.”