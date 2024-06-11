Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India, believes that eliminating biases is essential for fostering a gender-diverse culture. “Acknowledging the existence of biases is the first step. For instance, when recruiting for a role, it is vital to ensure a mix of profiles and make conscious efforts to include women candidates,” said Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India, during his session at SheSparks 2024.

The leadership team has set a strong precedent at Kyndryl, a two-year-old firm operating like a startup. With 40 to 50% of leadership positions, both globally and locally, occupied by women, the company embodies its commitment to diversity.

Prominent roles, including Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Transformation Officer, are held by women, demonstrating that the need to establish a business case for women’s representation is obsolete. Instead, the focus is on creating and implementing effective policies.

At SheSparks 2024, Sawkar spoke about the progressive policies at Kyndryl, which include menstruation leave, which acknowledges the need for women to take time off without stigmatisation, and the Returning Women’s Program, which facilitates the reentry of women into the workforce after a break. This programme provides women with time to reacclimate and offers tools and training to bridge any skill gaps. Such policies ensure women feel supported and valued, fostering a more inclusive workplace.

Government initiatives and the role of technology

The government’s progressive stance on women’s representation, such as the recent bill ensuring women’s representation in the legislature, sets a positive tone. Corporate India is expected to complement these efforts by accelerating execution.

Kyndryl launched Cyber Raksha, a programme aimed at protecting women in rural areas from cybercrimes. This initiative has educated and empowered 100,000 women, showcasing the impact of corporate efforts in tandem with government policies.

Furthermore, technology plays a pivotal role in promoting financial inclusion. Collaborating with companies like CreditAccess Grameen, Kyndryl has implemented technology solutions that streamline loan disbursement and ensure secure financial transactions for women in urban slums and rural areas. Such initiatives not only empower women financially but also contribute to community development.

Collaboration for promoting diversity and inclusion

The conversation emphasised the need for collaboration between government, industry, and educational institutes to promote diversity and inclusion (D&I).

Acknowledging the multi-generational workforce within the tech sector is crucial. Kyndryl has implemented a formal reverse mentoring programme, where senior leaders are mentored by younger talent. This approach fosters mutual learning and ensures that the company remains agile and innovative.

Building a gender-diverse culture

Kyndryl has taken concrete steps to address biases. The company works with universities to increase the pool of women candidates and implements policies that support diversity. Linking executive compensation to D&I objectives ensures that leaders are aligned with the company’s diversity goals. Recognising and promoting the contributions of women within the organisation further reinforces the commitment to D&I.

Future outlook and commitment at Kyndryl

Being a relatively new firm allows Kyndryl to create policies without the constraints of legacy practices. The company’s culture, defined by values such as restlessness, empathy, devotion, flatness, and focus, integrates Diversity and Inclusion as a core component. By constantly communicating the importance of D&I and celebrating exemplary contributions from women, Kyndryl sets a positive example for the industry.

The future for women at work in the tech industry looks promising, with organisations like Kyndryl leading the way.

"By addressing biases, implementing supportive policies, and fostering a culture of inclusion, companies can harness the full potential of a diverse workforce. The commitment to D&I is not just a moral imperative but a strategic advantage that drives innovation, creativity, and business success,” Sawkar said.