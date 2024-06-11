ChatGPT maker ﻿OpenAI﻿has hired Sarah Friar, the ex-CEO of hyper-local social media platform Nextdoor, as its first chief financial officer, reports Reuters.

In addition, the Sam Altman-owned firm has named Kevin Weil as its chief product officer, who has previously worked at ﻿Twitter﻿, ﻿Facebook﻿, and Instagram.

“I’m delighted to join OpenAI! Excited to contribute to AI's transformative power for humanity. As co-chair at Stanford Digital Economy Lab and a Walmart and Consensys Board member, I’m seeing AI's profound impact already,” Sarah Friar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Prior to this, Friar held the position of CFO at fintech firm Square and is currently a member of Walmart's board. She has also served roles at ﻿Goldman Sachs﻿, ﻿McKinsey & Company﻿ and ﻿Salesforce﻿.

"Sarah and Kevin bring a depth of experience that will enable OpenAI to scale our operations, set a strategy for the next phase of growth, and ensure that our teams have the resources they need to continue to thrive," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI in a statement.

The recent appointments follow the departure of Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI, last month. Sutskever was succeeded by Jakub Pachocki, the former director of research at OpenAI, who led the efforts for the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI Five.

Sutskever played a pivotal role in orchestrating Altman's firing and rehiring last year. At the time, Sutskever was a board member of OpenAI. Following Altman's return, Sutskever was relieved of his board position.

In February, Andrej Karpathy, an AI researcher and one of the founding members of OpenAI, departed from the company in February.

Recently, Apple in its WWDC 2024 event revealed that ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Users will be able to access ChatGPT for expertise, image, and document understanding within their Apple devices.

Moreover, Siri can also use ChatGPT's knowledge to provide direct answers. The company said the technology will also be a part of Apple's writing tools, to help users in creating content.

“We’re excited to partner with Apple to bring ChatGPT to their users in a new way. Apple shares our commitment to safety and innovation, and this partnership aligns with OpenAI’s mission to make advanced AI accessible to everyone,” said Altman.