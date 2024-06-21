﻿Pocket FM﻿ and ElevenLabs have partnered to introduce a new AI Audio Series, making advanced Voice AI technology globally available. This partnership allows writers worldwide to effortlessly transform their written stories into engaging audio series.

The integration of Pocket FM and ElevenLabs' AI Audio Series technology will significantly enhance Pocket FM's production efficiency, according to a press release. By streamlining the process of converting written narratives into audio formats, this collaboration reduces the time and effort required for production.

“This is a game-changing, industry-first innovation, disrupting the norm by enabling writers to seamlessly transform their stories into captivating audio series with a single click of a button" stated Prateek Dixit, CTO and Co-founder of Pocket FM.

The company stated that Pocket FM had generated over 30,000 hours of audio series during its experimental phase and anticipated tripling its content library this year.

Currently, Pocket FM boasts strong leadership positions in the U.S. and India, drawing audiences from more than 20 countries worldwide.

Commenting on the same, Mati Staniszewski, CEO, and Co-founder of ElevenLabs said, “Combining our Voice AI expertise with Pocket FM’s innovative approach to audio series promises to take content production to new heights of efficiency and creativity. It’s an exciting journey ahead, one that we believe will set new standards in the entertainment industry.”