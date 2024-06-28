Special seed fund to support startups by differently abled, transpersons: TN MSME minister

Tamil Nadu's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan announced a special seed fund for supporting the startups run by differently abled and transgender people in the state.

The announcement, which was made during the demand for grant session for the MSME Department, aims to achieve inclusive growth in new-age entrepreneurship development.

The minister also announced plans to establish new regional startup hubs in Coimbatore and Tiruchi in the current financial year.

Currently, the hubs, established over the past two years, exist in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Erode, Salem, Hosur, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur.

“Global Startup Coordination Centres (GCC) will be established in Singapore and the United States of America in the 2024-25 financial year to support startups registered in Tamil Nadu in expanding their business on the global stage,” said Anbarasan.

Additionally, a modern design studio called ‘Thozhil Nayam' is also set to be established at StartupTN Chennai Metro Hub to fulfil the requirements of startups in designing their products, the press release stated.

StartupTN is an agency of the Tamil Nadu government that caters to building the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the state. It aims for the state to become one of the top 20 global startup destinations by 2032.