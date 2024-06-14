WWDC 2024: Apple's new tech features you may have missed

A few days ago, Apple concluded its largest developer conference, WWDC 2024. The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is an annual event hosted by Apple Inc. The conference aims to unveil new software and technologies and engage with third-party software developers who build apps for Apple devices.

While AI took the spotlight at the WWDC 2024, we had our eyes set on exciting features the firm rolled out and in case you missed it, here's what Apple also launched. Scroll to know more deets!

4 Apple features that caught everyone's eye

Apart from the much-awaited release of Apple Intelligence, let's explore key features the tech giant launched!

1. Password manager

Password hacks are the worst since they get compromised easily. This is why Apple has unveiled an app that can store passwords safely. Although Google allows users to save their most used login credentials, they are not encrypted. Surprisingly, Apple debuted their sleek password manager at the WWDC. It is a free app that will compete with rivals like LastPass, Bitwarden, and NordPass. Earlier, Apple users could sync their credentials on the iCloud keychain, but it was not that popular. Passwords will be integrated into iOS 18, MacOS Sequoia and iPad where users can access, track, and manage their passwords all through one app.

2. Smart Script in iPad

If you struggle to write neatly while using the Apple Pencil, there's good news for you. Apple is introducing a “Smart Script” feature that will polish and smoothen your handwriting to make it legible. With the help of on-device machine learning, Smart Script automatically improves the appearance of your writing. Furthermore, it can convert pasted text into your handwriting!

The best part is that it works in real-time so you can jot things down quickly without interruption. Apart from spelling correction and translating notes, it even helps users adjust spacing and layout. However, Smart Script will be available on iPads with Apple's M1 or newer chips only.

3. Calculator app for iPad finally

Interestingly, iPad users have gone around 14 years without a dedicated native calculator app. Forced to rely on third-party apps, students and professionals demanded a built-in app from the tech giant. And their calls were finally heard. Apple at last released a comprehensive and user-friendly calculator for iPadOS 18.

This is not an ordinary calculator app, it has a few standout features. For instance, the app comprises Math Notes that can help students write their questions with Apple Pencil and it will complete math problems. These include arithmetics, fractions, unit conversions and even solving graphical questions that can help pupils learn mathematical concepts better.

4. Tap to Cash

Apple is making payments more convenient with its Tap to Cash feature. Users can simply tap an Apple watch or iPhone to privately transfer money without sharing phone numbers or email addresses. This feature is an extension of Apple's Tap to Pay feature that will support quick and seamless contactless transactions. Launching this year, the feature uses the same NFC (near-field communication) technology as Apple Pay.

The bottom line

Apple has now made a debut in AI but that is not the only interesting part. The tech giant has brought several improvements to their operating system iOS 18 and is scheduled to launch it later this year.